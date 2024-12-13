Photo credited by Liam McGuire.

The Dallas Cowboys have been known as “America’s Team” for almost a half-century, but one sports commentator thinks it’s time they lose that title in favor of a more deserving team: the Kansas City Chiefs.

CNN World Sport anchor Don Riddell posted an Instagram video this week pointing out the issues with the Cowboys retaining that “America’s Team” title.

“Why should the Dallas Cowboys be ‘America’s Team?'” Riddell asked. “Their glory days are a distant memory. Maybe it’s time we pick a new team for America and I think the people of Dallas might be OK with it.

“The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1996, and you know how many playoff games they’ve won in the last 25 years? Four. Don’t you think that a country that likes to think of itself as a winner should give its affection to a team that actually wins things? Well the Kansas City Chiefs are that team right now. Three Super Bowls in just five years. Possibly an unprecedented three-peat on the horizon. And they’re a genuine crossover team with Taylor Swift and millions of Swifties cheering them on. That’s surely America’s team.”

Cowboys fans obviously would not support this proposal, although Riddell tries to sell it based on historical ties, pointing out the Chiefs franchise actually started in Dallas (the Dallas Texans) in the old American Football League.

“So who really is ‘America’s Team?'” Riddell asked. “Isn’t it time that we picked a historical and relevant team that is more deserving of the title? And by the way, Dallas still gets to claim a slice of the glory.”

Fans were not too keen on the idea, even fans from other teams. One fan commented, “I hate the Cowgirls as a Birds fan, but I’d rather see the girls be ‘America’s Team’ before I see the Chiefs.”

And many fans were wondering. “Is CNN World Sport related to the “CNN Sports” that chased their tail trying to explain how they broke the ‘Milwaukee Bucks have hired Doc Rivers’ story earlier this year?” Well, they’re certainly in the same Warner Bros. Discovery family. And CNN Sports shares the same Instagram account. So for all intents and purposes, this is the same outlet that mysteriously “broke” the Rivers story.

But now, CNN World Sport and Riddell will have work harder to explain to Cowboys fans why their team should lose its vaunted title. Legendary broadcaster Pat Summerall first used the reference on a broadcast in their 1979 NFL season opener, although NFL Films coined the phrase in their recap of the Cowboys’ 1978 season.

It will take more than a CNN Sports commentary to pry that title away from the Cowboys, aka “America’s Team.”

[CNN on Instagram, Austin American-Statesman]