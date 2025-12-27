Credit: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves without quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

However, if they close their eyes while third-stringer Chris Oladokun speaks, they’d swear Mahomes was still there.

After Mahomes tore his ACL a few weeks back, Gardner Minshew stepped in to finish out the season. However, he went down with a knee injury and is now out for the rest of the season. That led to KC starting third-stringer Chris Oladokun on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos. He finished with 66 passing yards and a touchdown in the 20-13 loss.

While it didn’t turn out to be a great Christmas for Oladokun, he did go viral for the oddest reason: he sounds exactly like Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not just that Oladokun’s voice has the same tone as Mahomes’s, but he even seems to mirror the former NFL MVP’s quirks and mannerisms.

For reference, here’s Mahomes speaking…

Patrick Mahomes on how the team turns the corner for the final 7 games of the season: “You gotta go out there and do it — you can’t just keep talking about it.” pic.twitter.com/zKG6egFmks — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) November 19, 2025

Oladokun has spent the last several years with the Chiefs, albeit mainly on the practice squad. However, that does mean he’s had a lot of time to mimic Mahomes or to pick up his manner of speaking through some kind of weird quarterback osmosis.

To be fair, he’s not the only quarterback out there bearing a resemblance to Mahomes in some way. Former Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raoila has essentially modeled himself on Mahomes in terms of how he looks and conducts himself.

Given that Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and two MVPS, we suppose there are worse people to model yourself after.