The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX in Week 2. But for those attending the matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, the game may feel a bit different after longtime Chiefs public address announcer Dale Carter surprised everyone by announcing his immediate departure from his role within the organization.

In a post on Facebook, which was reposted by Chiefs beat writer Matt Derrick, Carter relayed the information to Chiefs fans that he felt now was the right time to depart from his role as the Chiefs PA announcer after 16 years with the organization, a decision that comes due to several different factors.

“Today, I feel like an enormous weight has been lifted from me,” wrote Carter. “I have informed the Kansas City Chiefs that I am resigning, effective immediately, as Stadium PA Voice of the Chiefs. I have had an incredible 16+ year run that included 6 AFC Championship games at Arrowhead. A record 5 in a row! I truly enjoyed being the “Audio Propagandist” for the team I love. Doing everything I could (within the rules) to give our guys an advantage!!”

“So, why leave? Over the last few years, the team has made changes to what I do. Going into the playoffs last year, they asked me to make a significant change to how I’ve called the games (which I have tried to do, even though I disagreed with it). Going into the season, they wanted a further adjustment that crosses my red line. Frankly, it just hasn’t been as fun as it was. It takes a lot of time away from my family, especially around the holidays. This just feels like the right time.

“I have tremendous respect for the organization and am thankful I got to do this! My life is incredibly blessed with my loving wife, amazing kids, and grandkids. My work life is full too with KFKF, Q104, my podcast, Blue Springs/Blue Springs South High School football broadcasts, and now a run for Jackson Country.”

Longtime Chiefs public address announcer Dale Carter announced today he’s stepping down from his role with the club immediately. His “third down” call will be missed by Chiefs fans. No immediate word on his replacement. pic.twitter.com/z2vE3wUunJ — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) September 11, 2025

As Carter alluded to at the end of his announcement post, he did recently announce his Candidacy for Jackson County Legislative District 5, which he will do in addition to hosting his morning radio show on 94.1 KFKF as well as a podcast. Ultimately, it seemed as there simply wasn’t enough time to continue to serve as the Chiefs’ PA announcer on top of all of his other responsibilities.

But for as far as what may have potentially have been the adjustment the Chiefs asked of him that potentially crossed the line, Carter has yet to share any further information on that front.

Whoever is ultimately tasked to take over for Carter on Sunday will certainly be tasked with a very difficult prospect, given how close we are to the Week 2 matchup.