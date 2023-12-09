Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacted with professionalism and maturity after he dropped what could have been the winning touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in a recent game.

MVS responded in exactly the opposite fashion Friday when asked about that play and other similar mistakes, flippantly brushing off a reporter at a media session.

After fans blasted Valdes-Scantling on social media later in the day, he blamed the reporter.

Reporter PJ Green of Kansas City’s Fox 4 asked MVS how he’s been handling himself in the weeks since that high-profile mistake.

“With everything going on with you this season, just how have you been focusing mentally on getting better every week?” Green asked.

“What do you mean everything going on?” Valdes-Scantling replied.

“I don’t really know what you’re referring to. It is what it is. It’s football, [you’re] not going to make every play. It’s not really anything going on that doesn’t happen in any other season, that doesn’t happen to any other player in this league.”

Another reporter asked, “Do you hear any outside noise at all?”

“For what?” Valdes-Scantling replied. “The Kansas City Chiefs is who I play for, not for anybody else.”

For those who missed it — or for KC fans who’ve undergone therapy to forget MVS’ brutal drop — here’s another look at that play against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling can't quite come up from this bomb from Patrick Mahomes. Chiefs were that close to pulling out a late victory over the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/7xlkXd146k — The Comeback (@thecomeback) November 21, 2023

Drops don’t come get any more brutal than that. And it was hard not to feel somewhat bad for Valdes-Scantling after the play.

He later posted on X/Twitter, “I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it.”

Valdes-Scantling’s flippant response Friday was 180 degrees from the maturity he initially showed. It’s not a great response from a guy who is one of the highest paid players on the team but has just 17 catches for 273 yards in 12 games.

So yes, fans were perturbed by his response.

That’s the issue with MVS, the reporter is wanting to Validate the fans frustration with him and he completely denied it – this is a major problem. Hes dropped major plays and been interfered with – if he wants less pressure. Catch the football. — Austin N. Wharton (@AustinNWharton) December 8, 2023

The receiver making the most money in the room dropping critical passes on a team with title or bust mentality and then giving quotes like this isn’t the highest form of professionalism. — Mike Honcho (@MoShady) December 8, 2023



Valdes-Scantling responded to Green with some pointed comments.

“You’re better than this PJ. Fishing for whatever answer you were chasing is not the best form of journalism,” MVS replied. “I’m disappointed in your lack of understanding, and the lack of research and effort that you put into your questions with me today. So my demeanor was directed at you.”

You’re better than this PJ. Fishing for whatever answer you were chasing is not the best form of journalism. I’m disappointed in your lack of understanding, and the lack of research and effort that you put into your questions with me today. So my demeanor was directed at you. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) December 8, 2023

[PJ Green; photo from Fox 4]