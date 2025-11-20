Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

If the Kansas City Chiefs find a way to make it back to the Super Bowl for a fourth consecutive season, the daughter of the team’s owner may want to make sure she has access to an alternate feed in the stadium’s suite.

Earlier this week, Gracie Hunt — the daughter of Chiefs co-owner Clark Hunt and presumed heiress of the franchise — sat down with Fox News’ Will Cain to discuss “mainstream faith in America.” And during the conversation, the 26-year-old praised Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk, specifically pointing to the conservative advocacy group’s plans to oppose Bad Bunny’s official Super Bowl halftime show with an alternate performance.

“I really respect Erika for all that she’s done, especially with creating a halftime show for America,” Hunt told Cain, per Fox 4 in Kansas City. “You know, children are young, they’re impressionable, and women and young men and everyone, they really just need someone to look up to.”

The former pageant queen later added: “football’s becoming the world sport, but, at its heart, it’s America’s sport built around family. When my grandfather named the Super Bowl, he intended it to be something that children and families of all ages could come together and watch,” in reference to Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt.

As if there was any doubt, Cain said that it sounds like Gracie Hunt prefers the TPUSA Super Bowl halftime show to the one that Bad Bunny will be performing at Levi’s Stadium.

“Most definitely,” she confirmed. “I’m looking forward to it.”

While it’s worth noting that TPUSA has yet to officially announce any performers for its show — which it has dubbed “The All-American Halftime Show” — that hasn’t stopped conservatives from touting the event. Plans for the alternate performance came in response to the NFL’s announcement that the official show would star Bad Bunny, a native of Puerto Rico who sings the majority of his songs in Spanish and recently said that he didn’t include any U.S. dates on his most recent tour due to concerns that ICE could be waiting outside the venues.

Hunt’s stance is hardly uncommon among conservatives, although it’s still certainly notable to hear the heiress to one of the NFL’s most prominent franchises oppose the league’s official halftime show. Conversely, the daughter of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Charlotte Jones, recently expressed support for the Bad Bunny performance, telling The Katie Miller Podcast, “our whole society is based on immigrants that have come here and have founded our country, and I think we can celebrate that.”