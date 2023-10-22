Photo Credit: CBS

Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts was tense. It was not decided until the Browns forced — and recovered — a fumble with two seconds remaining. The game also ran long, which led to a curious and controversial broadcast from CBS in Los Angeles and Kansas City.

The game in Indianapolis overlapped with the beginning of CBS’ later games, the Los Angeles Chargers versus Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers against the Denver Broncos. Normally in a situation like that, the local affiliates of the later games will cut away from the earlier game. That happened on Sunday, but it also didn’t happen.

The CBS affiliates in Green Bay’s WFRV and Denver’s KCNC, cut away from the game in Indianapolis, showing the Packers and Broncos on a full screen. But that was not the case for KCSB or KCTV, the CBS affiliates in Los Angeles and Kansas City, respectively. The home markets of the Chargers and Chiefs got a split screen.

And this wasn’t simply a matter of CBS staying with the game for a game-winning field goal attempt or Hail Mary, cutting into the first 1-2 plays of the later game. The Browns didn’t secure victory in Indianapolis until about half of the first quarter had been played in Kansas City.

With 7:42 remaining in the first quarter, CBS finally cut away in Los Angeles and Kansas City, putting the Chargers and Chiefs on a full screen.

Neutral markets showed the ending of the Browns and Colts on the full screen, not going to Kansas City until the game in Indianapolis was over. Teams like the Chiefs do have a fairly wide-reaching fan base and are the clear top team in some “neutral” markets. But that notwithstanding, focusing on the end of a close game in neutral markets is a fine decision.

But putting the Chargers and Chiefs on a split-screen in Los Angeles and Kansas City? That was an unpopular move.

