Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When the NFL goes to Brazil for Week 1 of the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Chargers will reportedly be “hosting” their AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

While it’s long been known that the Chargers would be the designated home team for the game, their opponent is still officially unknown. But Eric Fisher of Front Office Sports reports that it will be the Chiefs.

Fisher noted that the game will likely be streamed exclusively on YouTube, a first-ever for the NFL. Knowing that the league is almost certainly closing in on a big deal, Kansas City’s drawing power is particularly appealing.

“The league is closing in on an agreement to have the Google-owned YouTube, distributors of the residential version of NFL Sunday Ticket, carry the Sept. 5 game in Brazil involving the Chargers as the home team” Fisher reported. “The deal, according to sources, will see the opening-week game from São Paulo include the Chiefs, the NFL’s top viewership draw, as the visiting team.”

Week 1 of the 2024 season was the NFL’s first foray into South America. In that game, which was also played in São Paulo’s Corinthians Arena, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Green Bay Packers 34-29. As in 2024, the 2025 game will be played on the Friday of Week 1. This year that falls on Sept. 5.

An official announcement on the Brazil game—and the rest of the league’s international schedule for 2025—will be made on the Tuesday, March 13 edition of the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

The rest of the schedule will be announced at other points in the week, with most games being revealed on Thursday.