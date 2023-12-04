Mitch Holthus has been the radio “Voice of the Kansas City Chiefs” for 30 seasons, beginning his career as play-by-play man there when Joe Montana was the team’s quarterback.

In all that time, 503 consecutive games, by Holtus’ count, he had never missed a game.

Until Sunday. The 66-year-old Holthus missed the Chiefs’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The veteran broadcaster announced his plight on X/Twitter just before Sunday night’s game, saying he tested positive Friday morning.

“I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style,” Holthus wrote. “If it was home game could maybe have had isolated booth. But no way to pull it off on road — and would NEVER put ANYONE in that travel party in jeopardy …”

.Okay Kingdom it has been a challenging 60+hours. Early Friday morning I tested positive for Covid. 2023 protocol calls for 5 day quarantine. I appreciate EVERYONE who spent most of the day Friday trying to figure out how I could broadcast this game 2020 studio style & if it was… — Mitch Holthus (@mitchholthus) December 4, 2023

Holthus’ Ironman streak is even more remarkable given that, before joining the Chiefs, he says he did not miss any games during 13 years as the voice of the Kansas State Wildcats.

As it turned out, Holthus missed a thrilling finish at Lambeau Field as the Packers defeated the Chiefs, 27-19, in a game decided on the final play.

Holthus is already eyeing the Chiefs’ next game.

“We will start a new streak next week!” he said.

Get well soon, Mitch ❤️ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 4, 2023

[BarrettSportsMedia.com]