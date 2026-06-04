Chicago mayor Brandon Johnson appears on 104.3 The Score. Credit: 104.3 The Score; Audacy Credit: 104.3 The Score; Audacy
By Matt Clapp on

Mayor Brandon Johnson appeared on 104.3 The Score on Wednesday to make his pitch for the Chicago Bears to remain in the city for their next stadium, specifically on the lakefront. And during that appearance, Johnson admitted something that he probably shouldn’t have.

In an attempt to explain how difficult it is to get in and out of Soldier Field on a gameday, Johnson admitted that he left a Bears game vs. the Green Bay Packers early to beat traffic.

“Getting in and out of Soldier Field is an absolute nightmare,” Johnson said. “Let me tell you how bad it is. Bears vs. Packers; I’m at the game; we’re losing. I decide to leave to beat the traffic. Before I get out of the footprint, the Bears had come back to win.”

There are so many other ways such a point could have been made by Chicago’s mayor over admitting that he left a game between the Bears and their biggest rival. It’s unclear which Bears-Packers game from this past season at Soldier Field that he’s referring to, but he missed an instant-classic finish either way.

Johnson’s comments went viral and led to plenty of mocking on social media.

Additionally, even putting aside the comment about leaving the Bears game early, 104.3 The Score host Matt Spiegel ripped Johnson’s last-ditch efforts to try to keep the team on the lakefront.

So, it wasn’t a great day for Chicago’s mayor on 104.3 The Score.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

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