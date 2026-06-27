Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The Chicago Bears are the latest NFL franchise to get the Hallmark Christmas movie treatment.

The team announced Thursday that it is partnering with Hallmark Media, the NFL, and Skydance Sports for Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, which will premiere during Hallmark Channel’s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas programming event this holiday season.

“My wife Jessica and I will definitely be tuning in for this one,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said.

Coach Johnson and @colstonlovelan1 have some exciting news! We are teaming up with @hallmarkchannel and the @NFL to bring you Holiday Touchdown: A Bears Love Story, kicking off Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas🎄🏈 pic.twitter.com/PVB8zCFtLr — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 25, 2026

The Bears become the third NFL franchise to receive the Hallmark treatment, following the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 and the Buffalo Bills in 2025. The Chiefs film — which centered on a love story between a Chiefs superfan and the team’s director of fan engagement, tapping into the cultural moment around Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift without directly featuring either of them — drew 2.88 million viewers on its debut night, making it the most-watched show on cable that evening and trailing only Texas-Texas A&M on ABC among all of television. The Bills followed a year later, filmed entirely in the Greater Buffalo area, with Damar Hamlin and several other players — Josh Allen not among them — making cameos.

“After the tremendous success of our first two Holiday Touchdown movies, we knew we wanted to continue the tradition by partnering with another iconic NFL franchise and fan base,” Hallmark Media president and chief brand officer Darren Abbott said in a release. “The Chicago Bears have a rich history, passionate supporters, and a culture that extends far beyond the football field, making them a perfect fit for a heartwarming holiday story. We can’t wait for audiences to experience this story and celebrate the passion and spirit that bring Bears fans together.”

Production on the movie, which will be produced in collaboration with the NFL and Skydance Sports, begins this summer in Chicago, with the cast yet to be announced.