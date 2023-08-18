Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) calls signals against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 1985 season. Since the ’85 Bears made an impression on the world with the Super Bowl Shuffle and their dominant defense, Chicago’s NFL team has experienced a heavy drought. Through decades of bad quarterback play and failed attempts to strike while they have elite defenses and other follies, the Bears might have the most Pro Football Hall of Famers, but they have just one Lombardi Trophy.

Promise has emerged in Chicago in the form of quarterback Justin Fields. The former Ohio State quarterback has excited the fanbase and has a chance to be the team’s best and perhaps most talented quarterback in a long time. Excitement is contagious, as some Bears fans think they could compete in an up-for-grabs NFC North. One radio host revealed on Thursday that he would go to extreme lengths… to see the team…

Lose… in the NFC Championship Game.

Danny Parkins, who joined 670 The Score a few years ago after being in Kansas City, made an outrageous claim on the air Thursday. The Chicago radio host bantered with the idea from Wisconsin radio host Bart Winkler that rival Green Bay has had heartbreaking playoff exits. In turn, Parkins said, “I would kill someone for an NFC Championship Game loss this year,” according to a 670 The Score post.

To some, when you reach a certain point of sustained greatness, complaining goes out the window. Valid as the fanbases’ complaints are, it’s why no one wants to hear about the complaints from New York Yankees fans. So for Bears fans, hearing the complaints made by Packer fans has to be grating.

Green Bay just went through 30 consecutive years of Hall-of-Fame-caliber quarterback play… and needed only two players to do it! Green Bay has dominated the NFC Central and North Divisions over the last three decades, and even without two Super Bowls, a lot of Bear fans would love that kind of result.

Some might even go to extreme lengths to get it.

[670 The Score]