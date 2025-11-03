Photo Credit: Mike Petraglia (@Trags)

The Cincinnati Bengals scored a total of 80 points over the last two games, and they came away with zero wins. After a 39-38 loss at home to the then-winless New York Jets in Week 8, the Bengals followed it up with a 47-42 loss at home to the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The loss to the Bears featured the Bengals putting together a miraculous late comeback to take a 42-41 lead with 54 seconds remaining.

With 25 seconds remaining and no timeouts left, the Bears had the ball at their own 42-yard line. Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams connected with rookie tight end Colston Loveland for a 58-yard touchdown on a play that included poor tackling efforts from Cincinnati.

You have to see the Bears-Bengals ending to believe it 😳 pic.twitter.com/htfxAQG4lE — NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2025

After the game, Cincinnati running back Chase Brown — who totaled 112 yards over 19 touches — called out the defense in his media session.

Chase Brown has had it with the defense. “What the f—k.. Finish the f-ing game.” pic.twitter.com/WF9Klk0psc — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 2, 2025

“We just got to play complementary football,” Brown told the media (via Cincinnati reporter Mike Petraglia on X). “We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f*cking game. Just end it. That’s it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f*cking game. Make them get us the ball back, let us f*cking go to 22-victory (formation), and let’s end the game.”

“We’ve taken steps forward, offensively,” Brown continued. “So, that’s good. We’re trying to control what we can control, and we’re going to keep doing what we can do.”

Bengals superstar wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was also seen showing frustration about the defense as he headed to the locker room after the loss: “One f*cking stop.”

“One f***ing stop” Ja’Marr Chase pissed off heading into the locker room after the Bengals 47-42 loss to the Bears. pic.twitter.com/5Em5B5aZzY — Yanni Tragellis (@yannitragellis) November 2, 2025

In his postgame media session, Chase said, “I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the f*ck I’m doing.”

Ja’Marr Chase growing tired of postgame press conferences like this. Asked how hard is it when you’re losing? “It’s not fun when you’re losing…. I’m going to stay in my lane. I don’t want no defensive players coming chew me out about what the f—k I’m doing.” pic.twitter.com/cyKzNoOUDr — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 2, 2025

The Bengals are now 3-6 and have lost six of their last seven games. It’s been a familiar story over the last several years, with a lackluster defense holding the team back despite a frequently high-power offense. And it seems that the offensive stars have had enough.