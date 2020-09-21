Turner Sports’ Charles Barkley has long been known for his big-money sports gambling bets, including saying in a 2016 interview with Graham Bensinger that he had lost $1 million 10-20 times. Well, Barkley apparently bet on the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017’s Super Bowl LI, where they infamously blew a 28-3 lead and lost 34-28 to the New England Patriots. And on TNT’s Inside The NBA Sunday, Barkley decided to discuss that grievance in relation to the Falcons again blowing a big lead, this time with a 40-39 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s what Barkley had to say about that:

Host Ernie Johnson says “What on earth is so urgent that you have to raise your hand?” and after a discussion about which camera he’s on, Barkley says “I just want to say something, America. Football is my favorite sport, and let me tell you something, I lost a fortune on the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl when they choked, but let me tell you something, they outdid theyself today. That was the biggest choke job that the Atlanta Falcons did today. I’m not giving the Dallas Cowboys credit. That was a choke job!”

It’s funny to hear Barkley so fired up about a Falcons loss, and it’s also funny to hear him discussing his betting history on air. And maybe after this he’ll learn not to bet on the Falcons.

