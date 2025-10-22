Photo credit: NFL on Prime

Charissa Thompson had her Michael Jordan moment last week, hosting Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football pregame show after vomiting earlier in the day.

The topic came up on the latest episode of Calm Down with Erin and Charissa, when Thompson responded to a listener question about being able to find energy and motivation by explaining how much she loves her jobs.

“This is a job I have always wanted to do my entire life,” Thompson said. “I dreamed of having this job and now two decades later I’m still lucky to have it and I never take it for granted, even if I’m tired, even if it’s this, or that.”

“Even if you’re throwing up the day of your game,” her co-host Erin Andrews quickly interjected. “Which I will tell you, you were and you had a Michael Jordan night.”

Being tired is one thing, but no one would blame Thompson if she took the job for granted a little bit while attempting to hold back throw up. No one likes getting sick, but it’s even worse when you don’t know where to get sick. And feeling like something is about to happen while you’re in front of a live camera has to be a nightmare for every TV host.

“You looked spectacular, you handled that desk,” Andrews continued, before complimenting the leather jacket Thompson wore Thursday night. “You said you feel like you’re going to die, and I said, ‘If you’re going to die they’re going to bury you in that outfit because you look great.’ You did.”

Some people probably think comparing Thompson sitting on set for Thursday Night Football to Jordan’s “flu game” is a bit much. But Thompson’s feat might actually be more impressive. She didn’t just have to sit on set, she had to sit there and watch Tony Gonzalez try Skyline Chili ice cream, which is enough to make even the healthiest of stomach’s turn. Imagine vomiting earlier in the day, and now being on camera and subjected to Skyline Chili ice cream. Thompson having her Jordan moment might be understating it.



“I love this job… and I don’t want anyone else to take my job, try to come for my job,” Thompson said. “The seat that I’m lucky enough to sit in on Thursday night and on Sunday, even if things happen during the broadcast because its live television, or in studio, nothing would take away my enthusiasm for this job. They will have to drag me off the set and force me to quit this job before I ever do.”

Andrews reiterated that Thompson has nothing to worry about in terms of getting forced off set because she’s so good at her job. If a stomach bug and Skyline Chili ice cream can’t drag her off set, nothing can.