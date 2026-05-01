Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The NFL schedule release is two weeks out, and the Los Angeles Chargers are practically sitting on a gold mine.

Albert Breer appeared on The Dan Patrick Show and raised what is probably an inevitable question at this point: Will the Chargers, who have built a reputation as the most willing team in the league to take shots at everyone and everything in their annual schedule release video, go after Mike Vrabel when the 2026 slate drops? They have the Patriots on their schedule this year, which means they don’t even need to stretch for a reason. And the material, as Breer noted, is sitting right there.

Over the past few weeks, Mike Vrabel has gone from one of the most respected coaches in the league to the central figure in one of the most salacious scandals in sports media after Page Six published photos of him and Dianna Russini holding hands, hugging, and sitting side by side in a hot tub — among other things — at an adults-only resort in Sedona, Arizona.

“My guess would be that you’ll probably see hints of it during the schedule release in a couple of weeks, with the way that teams all make fun of each other during the schedule release,” Breer said. “You see what the Chargers do every year, right? It’s like nothing is out of bounds with the Chargers, so my guess would be they will. And if they don’t, then it’s going to be a story that they didn’t.”

The bar the Chargers have set for themselves now works against them if they suddenly decide to play it safe. Restraint, at this point, would be its own headline.

“It does feel like with these schedule release videos, it does feel like to me that almost nothing is out of bounds,” the Sports Illustrated senior writer told Patrick.

Breer even sketched out what the Chargers’ reference might look like, wondering aloud whether someone holds up a phone with a playlist — pointing to a Spotify playlist that Russini reportedly made for Mike Vrabel during a losing streak in Tennessee — and letting the audience connect the dots themselves.

The question hanging over all of it is whether anyone tells the Chargers to pump the brakes. Breer raised that too, wondering aloud whether there’s a point at which the league steps in or the Patriots organization makes clear that the bit isn’t welcome. Given how this story has metastasized, it’s hard to imagine the NFL eager to see the whole thing relitigated in a schedule-release video watched by millions.

But that’s never really stopped the Chargers before. And as Breer said, if they do hold back, that becomes the story too.