Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels call Thursday night’s game between the Chargers and Raiders. Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Anyone tuning into Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders hoping to see a spirited effort from two division rivals trying to cling to their postseason hopes likely came away disappointed. The Raiders pummeled the Chargers 63-21, opening up a 21-0 lead after the first quarter, a 42-0 halftime lead and a 56-7 lead after three quarters.

Calling the game for Amazon Prime, Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit really didn’t try to sugarcoat the Los Angeles performance.

It started early. With the Raiders leading 14-0 in the first quarter, Herbstreit and Michaels talked about the struggles of the Charger defense.

“That defense, and that’s Brandon Staley’s pedigree — he came from the Rams where he ran the defense under Sean McVay — they’re 29th in yards allowed, 29th in passing and they look like it. Meanwhile, last week, 12 possessions no points [the Raiders]. Tonight, two possessions, 14.”

"That defense, and that's Brandon Staley's pedigree…they're 29th in yards allowed, 29th in passing and they look like it." Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit weigh in on the Chargers defense. Raiders led the Chargers 14-0 at the time and it soon became 21-0. pic.twitter.com/izviePEnFg — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

The hits kept on coming. With the Chargers now trailing 21-0, return man Derius Davis fumbled a punt deep in his own territory. The Raiders recovered and would soon score to go up 28-0.

“Everything going right for the Raiders. Everything going — just a disaster — for the Chargers,” Herbstreit said.

Michaels agreed, calling the game to that point a “Complete nightmare for the Chargers.”

"Just a disaster for the Chargers."- Kirk Herbstreit "Complete NIGHTMARE for the Chargers."- Al Michaels The Raiders followed up the fumble recovery with a touchdown to take a 28-0 lead. #TNF pic.twitter.com/ZalyIMJSjv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

The hits kept on coming. Brandon Bolden scored to put Las Vegas up 35-0, causing Herbstreit to say that Los Angeles looked “defeated,” something Michaels agreed with.

"The Chargers… not great effort on that play especially with the tackling. They look defeated here already with 3:50 to go in the first half."- Kirk Herbstreit #TNF pic.twitter.com/eINvJrDekr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

"You summed it up. I mean, they just look defeated right now." "I'm not into piling on a guy. But I know Brandon Staley — he was on a hot seat when this season started — is trending right now on Twitter because of the way this game is going." pic.twitter.com/gms8bDKmdS — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

After going up 42-0, the Raiders were getting ready to kick off. Michaels quipped that, “If this were Pop Warner, they’d stop the game, right?” while Herbstreit wondered about a running clock, essentially likening the game to an NCAA powerhouse like Alabama taking on a Division 2 school — and they weren’t wrong.

"If this were Pop Warner, they'd stop the game, right?" — Al Michaels #TNF pic.twitter.com/h1JwQQ2A8z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

Michaels did praise Chargers coach Brandon Staley for doing an interview with Kaylee Hartung, perhaps her most awkward interview the one with Robert Saleh only seconds after his New York Jets surrendered a pick-six against the Miami Dolphins while trying a Hail Mary before halftime.

Brandon Staley does an interview with Amazon Prime Video going into halftime… with the Chargers trailing 42-0. ? "Appreciate the fact that he even stopped by for that interview. A lot of guys wouldn't."- Al Michaels #TNF pic.twitter.com/vEygCGGqHD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

Things got a little better in the second half for the Chargers in that they scored three touchdowns. But they also allowed two embarrassing ones. The first came when quarterback Easton Stick was sacked and fumbled. John Jenkins, Vegas’ 327-pound defensive tackle, scooped up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.

While Michaels earned some criticism for his lack of emotion, two things must be noted. One, it wasn’t at all clear that it was actually a fumble until a replay from the opposite angle was shown. Two, even if it was, the touchdown made the score 56-7. It’s hard to get too excited.

The Raiders scored their final points of the game on the following defensive series. Stick attempted a quick pass to Austin Ekeler. Cornerback Jack Jones intercepted the pass and went into the end zone untouched.

Jones read the play so well that he nearly overran Stick’s pass.

That prompted Michaels to say, “I mean, there are bad dreams, and there are crazy bad dreams. And for the Chargers, it’s been that kind of a night.”

"I mean, there are bad dreams, and there are CRAZY bad dreams. And for the Chargers, it's been that kind of a night."- Al Michaels #TNF pic.twitter.com/36zgSji4KL — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2023

It was indeed that kind of night for the Chargers. And while Michaels and Herbstreit have earned some criticism for their performance in the booth this season, the brutal honesty was refreshing during Thursday night’s calamity.

[Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video]