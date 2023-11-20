Brandon Staley press conference, screengrab via YouTube.

It has not been a good year for the Los Angeles Chargers or head coach Brandon Staley. For a franchise that has perpetually been seen as one that should take the next step forward, the Chargers are instead moving backwards. A 23-20 loss at the Green Bay Packers has left the Chargers at 4-6 on the season and Staley firmly on the hot seat, if he somehow wasn’t already.

And in his press conference after the game on Sunday, Staley was definitely feeling the heat.

The Chargers coach went into a meltdown, snapping back at nearly every question he was asked, talking about how great the coaching was and how poor the team’s execution was.

You can watch the full video here, but below are some highlights.

Staley was asked about the play-calling on defense, which is his responsibility, and he sternly responded that reporters can stop asking the question because he’s not going to give it up anytime soon.

"You can stop asking that question." Chargers HC Brandon Staley wasn't happy with this reporter ?pic.twitter.com/RlXahxASHL — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 19, 2023

Staley said that he wasn’t at the press conference to talk to the fanbase… which isn’t exactly a good way to ingratiate yourself with the fanbase. Staley defended his defense against criticism in spite of the fact that it ranks 31st in yards allowed in the NFL this season and then went on to criticize his own passing game as one of the real problems on the team. Yikes.

Brandon Staley "isn't here to talk to the fanbase" so we will. Staley's defense has allowed the third-most points per game since he was hired. It's not just the fans that aren't confident in Staley's defense, it's the entire NFL world BUT Staley. pic.twitter.com/9J0ioIxDSV — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) November 19, 2023

Finally, Staley lashed out a reporter for asking about first round pick Quentin Johnston, who has struggled all season with just 20 catches for 183 yards and 1 TD. The Chargers coach spotlighted Johnston’s performance in training camp, which is a bizarre thing to do past the halfway mark of the season.

Love how Brandon Staley's response to a question about Quentin Johnston's drop included "he made a lot of big plays at training camp". We are in Week 11. pic.twitter.com/7j1oOUlUau — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) November 19, 2023

The Packers press conference was not Staley’s first testy exchange with the media. And judging by how the Chargers season is going, it probably won’t be his last, depending on how long he sticks around of course.