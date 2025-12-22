Credit: CBS Sports / This Past Weekend on YouTube

Chad Johnson has a very different version of what happened between DK Metcalf and a Detroit Lions fan on Sunday.

On his Nightcap podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Johnson revealed the fan used a racial slur and made vulgar comments about Metcalf’s mother before the Steelers receiver swung at him during the second quarter of Sunday’s game at Ford Field.

“I got word, obviously, I’m not condoning putting your hands on the fan or punching the fan, but he did call [Metcalf] a racial slur,” Johnson claimed. “He called him the N-word, and he did call his mom a c—. I think with those words being exchanged and the fan saying that, that’s where the action occurred.”

Unc and Ocho react to DK Metcalf’s altercation with a fan. Ocho says it wasn’t random. He heard it directly from DK. A racial slur was used and his mother was disrespected.@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco #Nightcap pic.twitter.com/m6M7fOTJ2y — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) December 22, 2025

The fan, however, offers a far less explosive explanation. He told the Detroit Free Press that the moment escalated after he referred to Metcalf by his full legal name, DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf.

CBS cameras caught the altercation during a break in the action. Metcalf approached a fan wearing a wig who was holding a Steelers No. 4 jersey. The two exchanged words before Metcalf extended his arm toward the fan’s face with a closed fist, appearing to make contact.

“DK Metcalf mixing it up with someone in the stands,” Jim Nantz said on the broadcast. “And that is not gonna have great consequences for the Steelers and Metcalf.”

Steelers WR DK Metcalf hit a fan in the stands in Detroit. The CBS cameras caught it, and reporter Tracy Wolfson offered more details on the incident. #NFL pic.twitter.com/avieHL2Jbz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 21, 2025

After the game, Metcalf avoided reporters entirely, while his head coach, Mike Tomlin, said he’d heard about the incident but hadn’t seen it and had no comment.

DK Metcalf left the locker room as the doors opened without talking to the media. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) December 22, 2025

Mike Tomlin has no comment on DK Metcalf interaction with fan. He has heard about it but has not seen it. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 22, 2025

The NFL will review the incident on Monday and decide on potential discipline. Physical altercations with fans typically result in significant punishment from the league.

Johnson’s claim raises questions about what actually happened, though neither Metcalf nor the Steelers has confirmed his version of events. The gap between Johnson’s account and the fan’s account is substantial — one involves racial slurs and vulgar insults, the other involves using someone’s full legal name.

The league’s investigation will presumably include interviews with both Metcalf and the fan to determine what was actually said.