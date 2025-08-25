Credit: Nightcap

WFAN host and Cincinnati Bengals great Boomer Esiason made waves last week when he called out the Bengals over their lackluster invitation to an upcoming Ring of Honor celebration.

The former quarterback, who is in the team’s Ring of Honor, received an invitation to the ceremony on Oct. 26, when offensive lineman Dave Lapham and defensive back Lemar Parrish will be inducted. According to Esiason, the invitation includes a measly offer of two free tickets for seats in the stands and a discounted hotel room.

“I’m just saying, if I don’t go, there’s a reason why,” Esiason said. “Maybe it’s just my elitist attitude toward things, I’m not sure.”

“I love my Bengal fans, but…” Boomer Esiason reveals how meager the Bengals’ amenities will be for Ring of Honor ceremony this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/4RNkk5jdVP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 22, 2025

In terms of how fans felt about that reveal, there were two camps. On one side were those who felt the Bengals, an NFL franchise valued at approximately $5.5 billion, could splurge on a suite and hotel room for one of its most iconic players. On the other side were those who felt that someone with the wealth that Esiason presumably has should suck it up and pay their own way.

Chad Johnson, a fellow Cincinnati Bengals legend, attempted to defend the franchise during a recent episode of Nightcap. However, it didn’t take much pressing from co-host Shannon Sharpe and regular guest Joe Johnson to undercut his argument.

Shannon Sharpe, Joe Johnson and Ocho discuss Boomer’s comments about the Bengals. pic.twitter.com/K5VoHiJsEj https://t.co/h6q3bvTgxc — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 23, 2025

Not only do Sharpe and Johnson get the former Bengals WR to admit that he almost certainly had to front the money for his own visits to games, but they rattled off several events and ceremonies where the owners of their respective franchises went out of their way to cover all costs for not just them but friends and family.

If Ochocinco was trying to make a point that the Bengals don’t live up to their cheap reputation, he failed. And Sharpe had one heck of a field day with it.