Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Chiefs fans are about to get very familiar with Jim Nantz’s voice. If they aren’t already.

CBS announced its Week 12 assignments, confirming that Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson will be in Kansas City for the Chiefs’ noon kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 23. That’s the third straight time the network’s top broadcast team will call a Chiefs game, and they’ll make it four in a row when Kansas City visits Dallas on Thanksgiving.

National broadcast crews don’t typically follow the same team for four consecutive games. There’s too much football happening, too many other storylines demanding attention from the network’s top voices. But CBS isn’t treating this like a typical situation because the Chiefs haven’t been a typical team for years now. They’re the league’s biggest television draw, and the network is leaning into that reality as hard as it can.

Wolfson shared the news on social media on Thursday after CBS released its assignments.

It’s official. Jim, @tonyromo and I will be in KC next week for #chiefs #colts .

That’s 4 straight KC games for us when you include Thanksgiving! — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 13, 2025

The stretch started Nov. 2 in Buffalo for the Chiefs-Bills showdown, a rivalry that’s become synonymous with CBS’s top crew over the past five years. This Sunday, they’ll be in Denver for Kansas City’s critical AFC West matchup with the Broncos. The NFL Today studio crew will be there, too.

There’s also Thanksgiving in Dallas, where the Chiefs will take on the Cowboys in what figures to be one of the most-watched games of the entire regular season.

Kansas City’s games against Philadelphia, Buffalo, and Detroit rank as three of the top four most-watched games this season by viewership, according to NFL data. The league knows what moves the needle. So does CBS. And right now, nothing moves it quite like the Chiefs.

Which makes next week’s Colts game all the more significant. Indianapolis is 8-2 and one of the best teams in the AFC. This is a legitimate heavyweight matchup between two legitimate contenders. But it wasn’t scheduled for primetime. It can’t be flexed there because of Thanksgiving the following week. It’s stuck in the noon window, which, under normal circumstances, might mean it doesn’t get the top broadcast crew, despite the stakes.

CBS isn’t treating it that way. Nantz, Romo, and Wolfson will be at Arrowhead for the noon kickoff, calling what amounts to a potential playoff preview in the same slot that usually gets reserved for regional games. The Chiefs are that important to the network’s programming. And when they’re playing another AFC contender, CBS will make sure its best team is on the call, regardless of the time slot.

Wolfson has joked about the amount of time she spends covering Kansas City. Earlier this season, she told Awful Announcing that people constantly ask if she has “residency in Kansas City” given how many Chiefs games she works each year.

“Honestly, this week alone, the amount of people that came up to me and asked, ‘Do you have a residency in Kansas City?’ I mean, that’s what it feels like,” Wolfson said before the Bills-Chiefs game. “Each year, I feel like I’m covering eight Chiefs games and at least six Bills games.”

This stretch through Thanksgiving won’t do much to change that perception.