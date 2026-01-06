Credit: Arizona Cardinals on YouTube / @theo_mackie on X

The Arizona Cardinals fired Jonathan Gannon on Monday after a 3-14 season that somehow undersold just how bad things had gotten for the franchise.

Arizona lost its final nine games, went winless in the NFC West, and finished with the most losses in franchise history. Now the organization is back at square one, searching for yet another head coach while owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Monti Ossenfort are forced to explain how it completely unraveled.

During Monday’s press conference addressing Gannon’s dismissal, Arizona Republic beat reporter Theo Mackie asked Monti Ossenfort a simple question about the roster he built.

“You said you flipped the roster, you think it’s a talented roster. But when you look at it, there are not many positions where you guys are significantly above average. You have not acquired a Pro Bowler in your three seasons. What is it specifically about this roster, when you look at it, that you feel like is above average and capable of competing in 2026? Mackie asked.

“Yeah, I mean, I guess I would push back,” Ossenfort replied. “What are we talking? Are we talking PFF grades? I know everybody likes to live and die on those.”

Mackie clarified: “I mean, just from watching the games and finishing 3-14.”

A breakout star did emerge in Arizona this season: @theo_mackie grilling the Cardinals’ brass during press conferences. pic.twitter.com/U9FvSgC9AR — Kyle Odegard (@Kyle_Odegard) January 5, 2026

“I get that. And that’s accurate. The wins have not been there,” Ossenfort continued. “But I would say that the number of young players that we’ve had that are contributing, the number of players that are on rookie contracts, the guys that have impacted the game and are getting opportunities are gonna get more opportunities at premium positions. We have a young, core group of players that we didn’t have three years ago. And we have guys that are made of the right things and are gonna have more opportunities going forward. I know that there’s always going to be, ‘well, how come this guy hasn’t made the Pro Bowl?’ And I understand that. But the bottom line is, we have to win more games.

“And so we’re gonna continue to do that. We’re gonna continue to develop our young players. We’re gonna unfortunately — or, I guess, fortunately, however you look at it, we’re gonna have another opportunity to add players with a high draft pick this year. We’ll pick at the top of each round. So we’re gonna continue to add to this roster. And continue to put the right type of people on this team. And we’re gonna continue that process with finding a head coach to put us in a good position for 2026.”

Mackie pressed him again. “So, since you pushed back on that, which position groups other than tight end, and maybe safety and wide receiver, are significantly above average?”

This is what good beat reporting looks like. Mackie held Ossenfort’s feet to the fire and didn’t let him hide behind vague platitudes about development and draft picks. The Cardinals went 3-14, and the general manager who built that roster couldn’t identify which parts of it are actually good. Mackie forced him to confront that reality, and Ossenfort really had nothing.

Monti Ossenfort, who is 15-36 as Cardinals GM, repeatedly defended his own roster construction in today’s press conference: “We have a young, core group of players that we didn’t have three years ago.” Here’s part of that exchange: pic.twitter.com/8ODFTfezL5 — Theo Mackie (@theo_mackie) January 5, 2026

Under Ossenfort’s watch, the Cardinals have won 15 games in three seasons. They went 4-13 in Year 1, 8-9 in Year 2, and 3-14 in Year 3. He’s made 28 draft picks, including 17 on defense, and still oversaw a unit that ranked 26th in EPA per play allowed this season. Marvin Harrison Jr. has been fine. Paris Johnson Jr. has shown flashes. Beyond that, there aren’t many building blocks, nor is there much to point to.

And when given multiple chances to identify strengths of the roster he built, Ossenfort couldn’t do it.

The Cardinals aren’t a talented team held back by coaching. They’re a bad roster that needs better players and better coaching. Gannon took the fall, but Monti Ossenfort constructed the 3-14 team that got him fired. He survived Monday’s housecleaning and now gets to run the coaching search, even as Mackie made it painfully clear he can’t convincingly defend the roster he’s spent three years assembling.