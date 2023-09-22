Andrew Luck dressed as his famous Twitter persona.

Andrew Luck retired from the NFL at the age of 29 in the middle of his prime. He’s one of the great ‘what if’ questions in the history of sports when it comes to athletes who chose to walk away in the middle of their career. Ever since he walked away from the game before the 2019 regular season, Luck has kept a fairly low profile.

That’s why it was a complete shock to see Luck show up on the Amazon Thursday Night Football postgame show after the San Francisco 49ers defeated the New York Giants. Luck went to school at Stanford and has obvious ties to the Bay Area, but it still was surprising to see him at an NFL game.

What was even more surprising though was Luck’s appearance. Amazingly, he showed up in full Civil War era military uniform, dressed as his famous Twitter parody persona – Captain Andrew Luck.

Captain Andrew Luck has returned as the war is over… amazing pic.twitter.com/5gXi2cxRJO — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 22, 2023

“The war is over,” Luck proclaimed triumphantly.

The Twitter account was one of the most well-done parodies in the social media platform’s history as it would take advantage of Luck’s… old-fashioned look and personality to mimic his football career as war-torn letters to home. The fact that Luck not only embraced Captain Andrew Luck, but randomly showed up on a postgame show dressed in costume is simply amazing.

Dearest mother —

My time away from home shall be extended. The unit was victorious over the Texan men. Stupendous! It was a hard fought battle, but our lines held strong. I am so thrilled, my pen trembles as I write. My sidearm and resolve are true. I love you.

— Andrew — Capt. Andrew Luck (@CaptAndrewLuck) January 6, 2019

The account hasn’t been active since Luck retired, but if the former Pro Bowl quarterback wants to tour the country doing Civil War re-enactments and take the Twitter account for himself, the world would certainly be a much richer place.