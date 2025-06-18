Cam Ward fields questions after being introduced as the Tennessee Titans first-round pick – and overall number one pick – in the NFL Draft at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, April 25, 2025. Photo Credit: Denny Simmons/The Tennessean/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tubi will air a six-episode documentary about Cam Ward, the quarterback selected first by the Tennessee Titans in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The series, which will be called Zero Star: The Cam Ward Story, will debut on Tubi in September.

Ward was drafted out of the University of Miami, where in 2024 he was an All-American, won the Davey O’Brien and Manning Awards and finished fourth in Heisman Trophy voting. But his road to Miami was anything but smooth as after high school, Ward played for two seasons at Incarnate Word (2020-2021), two more at Washington State (2022-2023) before closing out his college football career at Miami in 2024. “Zero Star” refers to Ward’s star rating (or lack thereof) coming out of high school.

As Michael Schneider of Variety detailed, much of Ward’s journey will be covered in the Firebrand Media-produced series.

Zero Star episodes will look at different moments in Ward’s life, including being passed over at regional camps, followed by a record-setting season at University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio, and then Washington State, which led to a transfer to Miami. Then came his run for the Heisman Trophy, and then cameras followed him to the NFL Draft, where he was selected by the Tennessee Titans.

“From zero star to No. 1 pick, Cam Ward’s story is a rallying cry to all underdogs to face adversity head-on,” Tubi’s senior VP of content acquisitions and partnerships, Sam Harowitz, said of the series (per Schneider). “With Firebrand Media Group, we’re excited to bring this docuseries to Tubi viewers, offering an intimate portrait of the young man behind jersey #1.”