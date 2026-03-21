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New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s latest questionable comments about CTE are making the wrong kind of news.

On the Bring the Juice podcast with Frank Dalena, Skattebo made multiple controversial comments. Most notably, he seemed to suggest that CTE and asthma are both “excuses.”

Prior to the comments, Skattebo was telling Dalena that he couldn’t remember if the viral story about him putting pads on and running into telephone poles as a kid was real.

Dalena then asked Skattebo if CTE was real. Skattebo said, point blank, “no.” A video of the exchange has already begun spreading rapidly on social media.

“It’s an excuse,” Skattebo added. Dalena then went on to argue that asthma was also an excuse, to which Skattebo agreed.

They weren’t done mocking asthma.

“Is there anything worse than when you are in fourth grade and someone’s huffing and puffing?” said Dalena. “Just breathe air,” Skattebo argued.

This is not the first time Cam Skattebo has raised eyebrows with comments about CTE. He previously said that he doesn’t fear any potential brain damage from playing football.

To be fair to Skattebo, the comments are so out of left field that it is entirely possible that he’s joking. Calling CTE fake is one thing, especially given his previous remarks, but has anyone made a serious argument against asthma?

Regardless, the comments raise questions about why Cam Skattebo is saying such outlandish things publicly. Skattebo is certainly talented, but this is not the first time his off-field conduct has become a distraction. Earlier this year, when he was injured, Skattebo participated in a full-contact WWE show.

Given all the controversy and real-life impacts around concussions and CTE that have followed professional football for years, Skattebo’s comments are shocking. And it’s something that not just the Giants, but the NFL as a whole may need to address.