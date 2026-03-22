Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo made ridiculous comments during a podcast that led to him apologizing on Saturday shortly after the comments were viral.

During a recent episode of the Bring the Juice podcast with Frank Dalena, Skattebo said that Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) is an “excuse.”

He wasn’t done.

Skattebo agreed with Dalena’s suggestion that asthma is an “excuse,” and he proceeded to add that asthma is “fake.”

Naturally, Skattebo’s very wrong comments caused an uproar, and he apologized on social media on Saturday evening. His apology featured referring to the comments as a “tasteless joke.”

Apology from #Giants RB Cam Skattebo on IG. pic.twitter.com/5LiT1jGCVP — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 21, 2026

“I recently did an interview and had a lapse in judgment, which resulted in making a tasteless joke about CTE and asthma,” Skattebo posted to Instagram. “It was never my intention to downplay the seriousness of head trauma or asthma. I sincerely apologize to anyone that was offended by my remarks, and I assure you that I’ll be more mindful and respectful going forward. MUCH LOVE!!!”

Skattebo, a fourth-round pick by the Giants in 2025 after starring at Arizona State, played eight games in 2025 and scored seven touchdowns before suffering a season-ending ankle dislocation, open tibia fracture, and ruptured deltoid ligament in October. A few weeks later, he faced backlash for taking part in a brawl at WWE Raw while injured.