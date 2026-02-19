Screenshot from It’s Giving podcast

The NFL season might be over, but that won’t absolve Cam Newton from dropping outlandish takes. And he just dropped a particularly bad one.

Newton joined the latest episode of the It’s Giving podcast with host Sarah Fontenot where the former NFL MVP discussed relationships, marriage and having children. During the conversation, Fontenot asked Newton whether a woman’s value “gets lowered” when they have multiple children with multiple men. And Newton decided to take it a step further.

“I just think the reality of that answer is, women’s value gets lower the more children that they have,” Newton said. “And I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children.”

Newton has nine children with three different women. He has five kids with the woman he was talking about in this conversation.

“And she’s still fine,” Newton continued. “But I was telling her, ‘the guy that you’re dating or will date, if he ain’t willing to love on these five children that you have, that ain’t the guy for you. Because when I came into your life, I was willing to accept you and whatever you have. And there’s guys that’s out there that’s just going to say, them ain’t my kids I want you.’ Well that ain’t how it work. But that’s not to say that she can’t find nobody.”

Fontenot asked Newton whether he believes his ex would be able to find a better partner if she didn’t have children.

“You’re talking to a dude that was once in her life. I don’t feel like she gonna get better than me,” Newton boasted. “That’s just my confidence.”

The claim that a single parent has to find a partner who will love their kids is fine. But claiming having children lowers a woman’s value is ignorant. Based on Newton’s previous comments about women, maybe we shouldn’t be too surprised to learn he feels their value is lowered the more children they have.

In 2017, Newton belittled a woman sports reporter who asked about one of his teammates, responding with, “It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like – it’s funny.” Several years later, Newton was on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and complained about women who “can’t cook” and “don’t know when to be quiet.”