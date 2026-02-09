Screenshot from ESPN

Maybe Drake Maye didn’t know Cam Newton was on First Take the first time he accused the New England Patriots of being “fool’s gold,” but he probably knows it this time.

Newton sparked a feud with the Patriots and Maye last November when he called New England fool’s gold because of their supposed easy regular season schedule. And even though the Patriots rode that schedule all the way through the playoffs and into the Super Bowl, Newton still took a victory lap for his assessment Monday morning on First Take.

“When I say fool’s gold and everybody get to saying certain things, ‘Oh, you hating, you’re bitter, you this, you that.’ But it was inevitable. When you start to see that you’re beating everybody, they’re not at their best, you’re finding ways to scratch and claw to win, they’re not at their best!” Newton said to imply the Patriots were never really tested on their path to the Super Bowl.

“As you start to identify in that game, as things was transpiring, the Seattle Seahawks was imposing their will and throwing their weight around to say, ‘No, they’re not locked in, this can’t be the Super Bowl matchup that we were hearing so much about.’”

The Patriots looked outclassed during their 29-13 loss to Seattle in the Super Bowl. But they still made it to the Super Bowl. It would be one thing if the Patriots were 8-2 when Newton called them “fool’s gold” and they proceeded to lose every remaining game on their schedule like the Indianapolis Colts did. But the Patriots were 8-2 when they were accused of being “fool’s gold,” and they proceeded to win their way into a Super Bowl appearance. Still, their season ending in a loss was enough for Newton to claim victory.

Newton was eagerly waiting for the Patriots to turn back into a pumpkin during the regular season, and it didn’t happen. He waited for it in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Houston Texans and even the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game, but it still didn’t happen. Finally, the Super Bowl was Newton’s chance to say, “told you so.”

According to Newton, he won’t have to wait as long next season. Because the former NFL MVP went on ESPN Monday morning and claimed the Patriots won’t be a top-9 team next season in the AFC, meaning they won’t even be in the playoffs let alone a Super Bowl contender.