Cam Newton joins the chorus of sports media figures to blame Skip Bayless for his downfall. At the beginning of his 4th & 1 with Cam Newton podcast, the former Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots quarterback criticized the outgoing Undisputed host, whom he accused of overinflating his importance.

Newton waited until later in his hour-and-a-half podcast to take Bayless to task. He cracked his knuckles while his co-host read from Ryan Glasspiegel’s bombshell report earlier this week.

“He f*cked it up…and let me go ahead and preface it this way: I’m going to tell the world, or I’m gonna use my platform to tell people the things that other people probably can’t say, from the athletes or the persons, in general,” Newton explained. “You had Kobe Bryant, and you had LeBron James. And none of them want to f*ck with you right now.”

In this comparison, Stephen A. Smith is like Bryant, Shannon Sharpe is like James, and Bayless worked alongside both.

“And we see now that they carried you, instead of how you make it seem, you carried them,” Newton said. “You’re not the main attraction, Skip; you were the co-host being portrayed as if you were bigger. Or, the real reality was, you were the co-host — sad.

“You embarrassed the man on national television. Made him try to feel so small. ‘Put your glasses back on.’ You demonized this man so small, a person who’s done so much for the game of football. A Hall of Fame, like it’s nothing higher than that. Super Bowl, higher than that.”

Newton continued his scathing critique of Bayless, targeting the outgoing Undisputed host’s career trajectory and his perceived overestimation of his own influence.

“Stephen A. Smith, you thought you made Stephen A.,” Newton added. “Stephen A. had done further; he negotiated…we ain’t talking about money. What Stephen A. trying to get a $90 (million) ball?… You couldn’t do it. It was a facade. You thought you was the reason why Stephen A. Smith was successful. That turned out, survey says, ‘That was a lie.’ Okay, cool. You tried to get another pundit with so much charisma, so you bring on Shannon Sharpe.

“So, then, you say, ‘Okay cool, me and Shannon don’t work out, I can make another Shannon.’ Survey says, ‘That ALSO was a lie.’ No disrespect to Richard Sherman. No disrespect to Paul Pierce. No disrespect to Keyshawn Johnson. But they not Kobe Bryant, LeBron James and, obviously, you ain’t neither. You need help.

“So, how do you redefine yourself? There’s a saying that goes, ‘The first step towards death is retirement.’ See, I can’t say it like that because the truth of the matter is these people, these individuals that you work with, Skip, they’ve redefined themselves. Shannon Sharpe, he’s successful and independent. Stephen A. is successful and independent. Probably not as much as Shannon Sharpe, but you get my point…Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay is going crazy. Shannon Sharpe’s Nightcap is going bonkerdelic.

“I don’t know if anybody’s running to see The Skip Bayless Show. Skip, you gotta get behind 4th & 1. What are you talking about? You did 48,000 views with the backing of a nationally syndicated program. You did that? You got all that. It’s almost like what my coach used to tell the dumba** players on the team. It’s harder to do that than to actually, like…you gotta not give a f*ck to do some sh*t like that.

“But in this case, what we’ve learned is, Skip, you’re not the main attraction…This has everything to do with you taking all these ridiculous a** takes of a game you can’t play. You said that Anthony Edwards, that was just a measly, everyday blocked shot. I said, ‘Well, if that was the case, you do it, Skip.’ We already seen somebody put you in your place before — Jalen Rose.”

Newton claimed that Bayless avoids being challenged and prefers to make provocative statements rather than engaging in substantive debate.

“You’re not the main attraction, bro,” he added. “…If you wanted to do numbers, you should’ve just called me. But you wanted to play f*cking horse, play pig. Just make the call, Skip. Sh*t, I’m gonna tell you one thing about me. I’m a lot of things, but I ain’t boring.”

