Despite having not played in the NFL since 2021, Cam Newton has made it clear he’s open to a return.

But while the 2015 NFL MVP has seemingly settled into his role as an emerging media star, the Indianapolis Colts’ recent signing of 44-year-old Phillip Rivers has given Newton an opening to publicly lobby for another opportunity.

That’s exactly what the 2010 Heisman Trophy winner did on this week’s episode of his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast. And as he addressed Rivers — who hasn’t played in the NFL since 2020 — coming out of retirement, Newton was quick to question why he didn’t get the call first.

“It’s almost like a slap in my face, bro,” Newton said. “I ain’t going to lie.”

Omari “Peggy” Collins followed up by asking if the amount of his co-host’s media work might make it seem as if he’s not available. That didn’t sit well with Newton, who made it abundantly clear he’s still open for business.

“Did Phillip Rivers send any type of signs that he was available?!” Newton shouted. “Why you asking me to do something that everybody else didn’t do? I ain’t no sucker. I ain’t no lab rat. Come on, bro.”

The 36-year-old proceeded to note that not only does he still workout (as evidenced by the content on his Snapchat account), but he also isn’t even officially retired from the NFL. Ultimately, his belief is that it’s his personality that has prevented him from being signed by another NFL team, likening the potential “circus” to the media coverage that Shedeur Sanders has experienced with the Cleveland Browns.

“Folks don’t want a Shedeur situation,” he said. “They don’t want a circus.”

Collins pointed out that there are some other differences between himself and Rivers, including that the latter had a preexisting connection to Colts head coach Shane Steichen. Still, Newton remained steadfast in his belief that it’s the attention that he’d bring that’s the biggest deterrent for teams, as opposed to his lackluster performance in what currently appears to be the final season of his NFL career.

As for Rivers, it’s more than fair to question why a team that was once considered a Super Bowl contender now seems to be handing its season over to a literal grandpa who hasn’t played in the NFL in so long that he was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame before resetting his clock to Canton by signing with the Colts. Still, it’s worth noting that the former North Carolina State star performed significantly better in his most recent season than Newton did, leading Indianapolis to an 11-5 record in 2020.