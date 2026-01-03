Credit: imagn images, 4th and 1 on X

ESPN analyst and podcaster Cam Newton made a great living as an MVP caliber quarterback. But now that he’s retired, he’s going to try to make a living in the media by trolling MVP favorite Drake Maye.

Earlier this fall, Newton expressed his doubts over Maye’s ability in his excellent sophomore season with the New England Patriots, choosing instead to credit new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. That led to a ridiculous one-side feud where Newton and Stephen A. Smith wouldn’t let Maye take the high road when he tried to ignore the comments.

But now that Maye is the runaway favorite for the MVP (much to Dan Orlovsky’s chagrin) with the Patriots tied for the best record in the NFL, Newton is going to the well once again – this time on his 4th & 1 podcast.

After documenting that Maye’s coaches were fired after his rookie season and again questioning whether New England’s success is really due to him or McDaniels, Newton waited until the very end of his comments to unleash the ultimate troll job by calling him a “game manager.”

“You may not like who’s saying it… but it’s the truth.” Cam Newton explains why MVP favorite Drake Maye isn’t a game-changer… yet 🧐 pic.twitter.com/8pvMPhMJdd — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) January 2, 2026

Cam Newton knows exactly what he’s doing. He knows this video and this clip is going to go viral. He knows all of the weight and baggage that comes with quarterbacks being labeled a “game manager.” He knows how to insert himself into the video to make it about his playing days and persona. He knows how to expertly weave in a message to subscribe. He’s even wearing New England Patriots gear. You won’t see a better troll job in 2026.

You have to give Newton all the credit in the world for studying what it takes to be a somebody in sports media and on social media in 2026 and going all the way in. It’s why he went on First Take on Friday and talked about the SEC still being the top conference in college football because of their television ratings and not their actual on-field performance.

Is it frustrating? Yes. Is it something that’s going to anger and polarize a lot of people? Yes. Is it built to generate a reaction as its first priority? Yes. Will it lead Cam Newton to becoming even more relevant as a media personality as he follows in the footsteps of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless? One thousand percent yes.