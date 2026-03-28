Credit: The Skip Bayless Show, David Banks-Imagn Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams established himself as one of the most clutch players in the league in his second season as a professional, with things peaking in a miraculous 18-point comeback against the Green Bay Packers in the NFL Wild Card round.

Williams’ teammates nicknamed him the “Iceman” for his late-game heroics and signature celebration, in which he hugs his arms to his chest and makes a “brr” motion, and the former Heisman Trophy winner is attempting to trademark the moniker as he looks to leave a legacy in the Windy City. Williams filed four trademark applications related to the nickname, for the name, a logo, and two silhouettes of Williams’ incredible fourth-down throw to Rome Odunze in the comeback playoff win over Green Bay.

However, NBA legend George “The Iceman” Gervin is attempting to block the filing. Gervin filed his own trademark applications for “Iceman” and “Iceman 44” just four days after Williams submitted his own, as reported by the Chicago Sun-Times. It’s more than reasonable to ask why Gervin, who retired in 1986, waited so long to claim the nickname.

The president/CEO of Gervin Global Management, Jerald Barisano, is insisting that they thought the trademarks were filed long ago, and that wires got crossed on their end due to the death of a business associate.

For his part, Gervin is trying to keep things as respectful as possible.

“I’ve got nothing but respect for [Williams],” Gervin told the Chicago Sun-Times. “He’s already proved greatness and his potential upside is great. Like an ‘Iceman.’ But that name is taken… All I’m saying is: Young fella, we’ve already got one ‘Iceman.'”

Former ESPN and Fox Sports heavyweight Skip Bayless was less gracious in his assessment of the situation.

I’m a Caleb Williams fan. But I was a much bigger Iceman Gervin fan, and I’m offended Caleb and Co. are trying to steal George’s all-time great nickname. I unleash on today’s Arena Gridiron 2:30 E. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 27, 2026

“I’m a Caleb Williams fan. But I was a much bigger Iceman Gervin fan, and I’m offended Caleb and Co. are trying to steal George’s all-time great nickname,” Bayless posted to X on Friday. “I unleash on today’s Arena Gridiron 2:30 E.”

It didn’t take long for Williams to respond.

Idc about where your fandom stands. I was trying give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt. About knowing business and being smart about it. But I guess not. Foolish of me! Also words matter Skip Bayless.

“Steal” Enjoy that podcast. https://t.co/PDMbllK1lx pic.twitter.com/fouK4A4zsz — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 27, 2026

“Idc about where your fandom stands,” the quarterback responded on X, along with a screenshot of the dictionary definition for “steal.”

“I was trying give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt. About knowing business and being smart about it. But I guess not. Foolish of me!

“Also words matter Skip Bayless. ‘Steal’

“Enjoy that podcast.”

Williams certainly isn’t “stealing” by definition, since, potential wire-crossing or not, no official trademarks were registered to Gervin or his company, and it isn’t his fault if Gervin’s camp wasn’t as prudent as it ought to have been.

Ultimately, who “Iceman” gets registered to isn’t up to Williams, Gervin, or Bayless. The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) will review the filings in a process that can take over a year, and after it makes its determinations, third parties will have a 30-day window to oppose them.