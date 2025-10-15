Edit via Liam McGuire

ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman is not the biggest fan of Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams.

The Bears secured a 25-24 walk-off victory over the Washington Commanders in one of two MNF games this week on a last second field goal. It was a wild game with plenty of twists and turns. The Bears jumped out to a 13-0 lead before the Commanders stormed back to take an 8 point lead in the fourth quarter. However, Caleb Williams led the game-winning drive after a Jayden Daniels fumble for Chicago’s third straight victory after an 0-2 start.

After well-documented struggles during his rookie season, Caleb Williams has shown signs of growth in year two under the guidance of new head coach Ben Johnson. He’s up 27 passing yards per game, his quarterback rating has increased from 87.8 to 98.0, and he’s on pace to take half the sacks he did in his rookie season where he led the league.

But Troy Aikman didn’t appear ready to heap praise on Williams, Johnson, and the Bears just yet. Bears fans were up in arms on social media because of what they perceived to be overly negative commentary from the former Dallas Cowboys legend.

In fact, it was a topic of conversation on Chicago radio the day after and even made it all the way to Ben Johnson, who responded with a subtle nod to the situation.

As for Caleb Williams, he responded himself with a series of pictures from the game in an Instagram post and attributing a quote from Troy Aikman saying, “It was lucky.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CALEB WILLIAMS (@ayeeecaleb)

Caleb Williams might be responding to the fourth quarter touchdown that he threw to D’Andre Swift. Swift turned an out route into a lengthy touchdown that brought the Bears back to within two points. And he indeed called the route and the eventual touchdown “luck.”

Aikman after Swift scores. “Just um just luck on Chicago’s part”pic.twitter.com/PjZH5dzBMv — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) October 14, 2025

Was Troy Aikman really that biased against Caleb Williams? I’m sure both he and ESPN would say that’s not the case. But any critical commentary of quarterbacks is going to stand out in an age where few if any are ever criticized from other top network analysts – see Tony Romo calling a Josh Allen game or Cris Collinsworth constantly praising Patrick Mahomes. And Aikman was quick to point out any miss that he perceived Williams to make, even on clear drops by his own wide receivers.

Olamide Zaccheaus with a CRUCIAL DROP for the #Bears in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/M5D6CvfclE — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhifer) October 14, 2025

Chicago Bears fans certainly saw enough on Monday night to suggest that Troy Aikman was harder on Caleb Williams than he could or should have been. And now that it’s made it back to the player and his coach, we’ll see if it provides some extra motivation to continue their winning streak and prove him wrong.