Quarterback Caleb Williams is facing a mountain of scrutiny as he prepares to potentially be the No. 1 selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Being what it is, the draft can often turn into a circus where potential draftees are made to jump through literal and figurative hoops to prove they “deserve” the right to hear their name called.

That goes double for someone like Williams, a Heisman Trophy winner who comes pre-packaged with narratives over his competitive spirit and fingernail-painting preferences.

Everyone expects the USC product to face some tough questions as he prepares for the draft, especially with the news that he wouldn’t throw or work out at the NFL Scouting Combine (a fairly normal thing for a prospect in his position to do). However, that doesn’t mean that some of those questions can be a bit much.

NFL reporter Dustin Ludke decided to open Williams’ Friday media appearance with a pretty direct question about his competitive nature and whether or not he was “afraid” to compete against his peers at the combine.

“Caleb, are you afraid to compete? How do you respond to people saying that you’re worried to be compared side-by-side with your peers in medicals, measurements, and workouts?” Ludke asked. “Are you afraid to be measured against those guys one-on-one? Is that why you’re not doing things?”

Williams answered the question pretty efficiently and effectively, shutting down any inference that the decision had something to do with “competing.”

Again, Williams’ decision is a pretty normal one for a quarterback expected to be taken No. 1 in the draft. So the tenor and presumptions in Ludke’s question did not sit well with fans and other media members watching the exchange.

Ludke defended himself to several respondents on X, saying that he needed to offer up a provocative question to be heard or noticed among the crowd of media members. That logic didn’t seem to win many people over, however, as plenty of other reporters were able to ask more direct questions afterward.

