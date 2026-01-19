Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Black Monday came a couple of weeks late for Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who was fired after losing a heartbreaking Divisional Round game to the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

McDermott marks the 10th NFL head coach relieved of his duties so far this season and continues a remarkable trend of successful coaches either leaving their posts (in the case of Mike Tomlin) or being fired (in the case of John Harbaugh). As is customary in these circumstances, especially when a coach has achieved a certain level of success, the team will release a statement praising the departing coach’s achievements.

That was no different for McDermott, who led the Bills to a 106-58 record in nine seasons, including the Bills’ first playoff appearance in 18 years during his first season with the team. But the team’s statement didn’t get off to a hot start, and many on social media latched onto a rather humorous typo in the first sentence.

“Sean has done an admiral job of leading our football team for the past 9 seasons,” the beginning of the statement, credited to Bills owner Terry Pegula, read.

Has McDermott done an admiral job? Or an admirable job? Seems the Bills might’ve meant the latter. But that didn’t stop the jokes from flying.

“Sean has done an admiral job” pic.twitter.com/rB35fS1wZl — Pittsburgh Clothing Co. (@PGHClothingCo) January 19, 2026

Using “admiral” instead of “admirable” in the first sentence of a controversial head coach firing is a brutal mistake. Truly a captain offense. https://t.co/dHqk8wTPMs — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) January 19, 2026

The Buffalo Bills official statement … But what is “an admiral job”? pic.twitter.com/2BVGpK39kt — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) January 19, 2026

First sentence say he did an”admiral” job.

The professor I am has me shaking my head.. https://t.co/Aux8PNoCm5 — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 19, 2026

Incredibly, the statement was posted at 10:30 a.m. ET and is still up, unedited, at the time of this writing (around 2 p.m. ET). Either the Bills’ social media team took the rest of MLK Day off, or they have more important business to tend to. Whatever the case, the flub made for some great content alongside the rigorous debate over McDermott’s firing.