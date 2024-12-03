On Sunday night, the Buffalo Bills punched their ticket to the postseason with a 35-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. And with that, the organization also clinched the rather weak AFC East division, which was anything but a sure bet for the Bills according to some media pundits before the season.

Despite winning their division each of the last four years, the Bills came into the season rather overlooked compared to some of the shiny new toys in their division.

Perhaps those who picked against the Bills believed that the departure of perennial Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs would negatively impact the team. Or maybe they simply bought into the hype train that was the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins leading into the season.

Regardless, the Bills social media team was paying attention to who picked against them in the division before the season, posting a picture on X showing a compilation of incorrect picks from the likes of Rich Eisen, TJ Jefferson, Chris Brockman, Chris Broussard, and Peter Schrager.

how it started: how it’s going: pic.twitter.com/0nnwRepJxH — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 2, 2024

On top of that, the Bills also posted a video including clips from several other media pundits picking against them in the division, including ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, FS1’s James Jones and Emmanuel Acho, among others. Conversely, the likes of Nick Wright and Shannon Sharpe were proven right in the video.

Both Eisen and Schrager took notice of these posts, acknowledging it in extremely different ways. On Monday’s edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen apologized publicly to “Bills Mafia” for doubting them.

“I’m gonna raise my hand and say my bad,” said Eisen. “And I’m gonna say my bad to the great, snow-loving people of Western New York. I took the cheese, in the same way I was not and will not take the cheese that the Kansas City Chiefs can’t flip the switch and win another Super Bowl. For some reason, I saw the cheese of Stefon Diggs being a Texan and the back end of that defense being devoid of a lot of those bold, big-name guys that helped them have a Super Bowl window open with the generationally brilliant Josh Allen in his rookie contract and in the early years of his next contract.

“I looked at all of that and I thought to myself, this is the time the Buffalo Bills can get got. I did choose the Dolphins to win the division. I did notice that we were featured in a video put out by the Buffalo Bills social media. Matter of fact, my face was the one that started it. Chris Brockman’s face was prominently featured in it. Both of our voices prominently featured in it. It was wrong. Not just wrong, dead wrong. I mean, absolutely way off the mark awful wrong.”

Peter Schrager replied to the Bills post much differently. While he did admit he was wrong, he seemingly took a jab at the Bills organization in the process in a now-deleted response on X retrieved by a Bills fan.

“You want this heat Bills?! All good. I was wrong… I’ll take the L. And I’m sure your GM and coach love the Super Bowl parade on December 2nd,” wrote Schrager.

Every NFL analyst opens themselves up to these kinds of public call-outs by making predictions on each division ahead of the season. So it’s somewhat understandable to see why Schrager is a bit upset with the Bills’ post.

However, given the fact that the Bills completely ran away with the division from the very start of the season, maybe the organization is justified in calling out their doubters.

