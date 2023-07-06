Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Buffalo Bills helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills announced the status of their radio broadcast team on Thursday. In doing so, the Bills provided an update to play-by-play commentator John Murphy. After he suffered a stroke in 2022, a medical event that caused him to miss the remainder of the season, Murphy is still not ready to return to the booth. Instead, like last year, broadcaster Chris Brown will again assume the PxP role for broadcasts on WGR 550 in Buffalo.

The team posted the update to their Twitter account on Thursday afternoon. It read: “The Bills and WGR 550 announce that Chris Brown will continue in his role as interim play-by-play voice of the Bills radio network to begin the 2023 season. Brown filled in for John Murphy at the conclusion of the 2022 season calling the regular season finale and both playoff games. We continue to wish John and the Murphy family the best in his recovery.”

Radio broadcast update for the 2023 season. We continue to wish John Murphy and his family well. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 6, 2023

Last month, Murphy commented on his personal status. The Bills play-by-play man was “unsure” about his future after he suffered a stroke at the end of December 2022. He said at the time, in a text, “I’m going to wait until late July before I decide whether to come back. Still some recovery to do.”

According to his Twitter bio, Brown also hosts One Bills Live, the ‘Bills By The Numbers’ podcast, and works as the Bills TV Network pre-game co-host. Brown commented on the news, saying he was “honored and privileged” to continue calling games for the team.

Honored and privileged to call #Bills games again while Murph continues his recovery. #BillsMafia https://t.co/AQvRN8nPzY — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) July 6, 2023

[Buffalo Bills, Chris Brown]