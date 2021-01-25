While AB InBev will still be represented with various brands during Super Bowl commercial breaks, the company’s flagship Budweiser brand will not be for the first time in 37 years.

Per the New York Times, Budweiser’s focus will instead be on promoting awareness of COVID-19 vaccine, which includes this digital ad narrated by Rashida Jones.

The advertising budget for the traditional Budweiser ad is also being to the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative. Budweiser is the latest prominent brand that won’t run an ad this year, joining Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and Hyundai.

A bunch of other advertisers won’t have ads this year on CBS, including Little Caesars, Avocados from Mexico, Sabra Hummus, Facebook, and Olay. At the beginning of December, CBS claimed that roughly 80% of its ad inventory was sold out.

[NY Times]