Tampa Bay Buccaneers radio voice Gene Deckerhoff has become synonymous with the organization over the course of his 35-year tenure covering the team. And luckily for Bucs fans, they will get at least one more year with Deckerhoff in the broadcast booth this coming season.

When Deckerhoff retired from play-by-play duties for Florida State football and basketball games in 2022 after 34 years, there was generally an assumption that he would likely retire from broadcasting altogether sooner rather than later.

While that still may be the case, Deckerhoff will be calling Bucs games for at least the upcoming 2024-25 season. The team confirmed in a message to the Tampa Bay Times that Deckerhoff will continue in his role alongside color analyst Dave Moore and sideline reporter T.J. Rives on iHeart Media’s 98 Rock (WXTB-FM), the flagship station for Bucs’ games.

Deckerhoff, who was recently inducted into the 2024 Florida Broadcasters Hall of Fame, is in rare company when it comes to his tenure with the Buccaneers.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Deckerhoff is “believed” to have the third-longest active tenure as the radio voice of an NFL team behind only Philadelphia Eagles radio play-by-play man Merrill Reese and Dallas Cowboys play-by-play voice Brad Sham.

This good news continues a number of important figures to the organization returning this offseason. On the field, the likes of starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, star wide receiver Mike Evans, All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., and linebacker Lavonte David all returned on contract extensions this offseason.

