Those who follow the UFC have grown fond of longtime ring announcer Bruce Buffer and his grand introductions for fighters entering the octagon. NFL fans got a taste of Buffer on Monday night, introducing the “reigning, defending” Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, to the opening night of Super Bowl LVIII on NFL Network.

Similarly to how Buffer introduces UFC fighters before fights in the octagon, Buffer detailed nearly every detail of this Chiefs team, including their record and their status as the reigning Super Bowl champions.

“NFL fans, we are live,” said Buffer on the NFL Network broadcast. “From Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for Super Bowl 58 opening night. Fueled by Gatorade. And now, this is the moment you’ve all been waiting for. It’s time! Welcome the AFC Champions, hailing from the home of Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City, Missouri. With a regular season record of 11 wins and six losses. Led by coach Andy Reid. Presenting the reigning, defending, undisputed Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs!”

Unfortunately, the Chiefs did not get a very warm response from fans in attendance, being booed by the Las Vegas crowd in Allegiant Stadium.

For fans of both the UFC and NFL, this type of crossover involving Buffer was a dream come true for many viewers watching at home.

UFC Fight Night 136 is set to take place on Saturday at the UFC Apex, a live event center for the promotion. So it makes sense for the NFL to take advantage of Buffer already being in the area for that event.

Buffer has always been beloved by combat sports fans for the energy he brings to every event. And it certainly seems to carry over to NFL events quite well.

