Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

For the past several NFL seasons, The Pat McAfee Show has had a special guest appearing every Tuesday.

On this particular Tuesday, they announced that they’ll have a recurring guest every Tuesday throughout the 2025 NFL season, but not the one that everyone is used to. At least not yet.

McAfee announced Tuesday that former NFL head coach Bruce Arians, who won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and two more as an assistant coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers), will be a weekly guest all season long.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN..@BruceArians will be joining us every single Tuesday this NFL season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CLRNx5GnCb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 2, 2025

“We know it’s football season whenever we start getting our weekly guests. We announced last week, Coach [Matt] Rhule will be joining us every single week. We announced Coach [Nick] Saban will be joining us every single week. As you saw in the opening shot, there was a Kangol hat sitting in the back corner. That can only be one man. That man happens to be a football coach for 47 years of his life. Only fired nine times. Three-time Super Bowl champion. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Arians.

“We can’t appreciate you enough for doing this. I’m obviously a huge fan of yours. I got a chance to watch you work, both whenever I was a fan at home as the Pittsburgh Steelers, and then with the Indianapolis Colts for the year where you were the interim coach. I just so happened to sit next to you in the team meeting for the first couple of weeks before you became the head coach. Got a chance to learn about you quickly, and we all watched you work and do your thing.”

Arians, who is still a senior advisor to the Buccaneers, appeared on the ‘progrum’ to kick off his role. He started in style, offering his thoughts on Bill Belichick’s North Carolina debut on Monday night.

“You can’t make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t,” he said.

As for the other NFL person who usually shows up every Tuesday during the regular season, there’s no word yet if Aaron Rodgers will continue making those McAfee appearances now that he’s with the Steelers.