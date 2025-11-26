Credit: 92.3 The Fan, © Jack Gruber / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders made his long-awaited first start last weekend, leading the Cleveland Browns to just their third win on the season.

After the game, in which the rookie quarterback threw for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception, many “I told you so’s” trickles in from various corners of the internet and media world.

Perhaps the loudest “I told you so” of all came from the nation’s leader in self-congratulations, President Donald Trump.

“Shedeur Sanders was GREAT,” Trump posted on Truth Social Monday. “Wins first game, career start, as a pro (for Cleveland). Great Genes. I TOLD YOU SO!”

Trump had been among those calling NFL teams “stupid” when Sanders slipped out of the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. As he did now, Trump lauded Sanders’ genetics and seemed to demand that he be selected by the end of the second round (no one listened, apparently), as he was picked in the fifth round by the Browns.

Wednesday, as Sanders prepares for his second start of the season, he was asked by reporters about Trump’s comments and support, and what it means to him.

“He’s definitely been a supporter for a minute, so I’m just thankful for him even taking time out of his day to speak out his support.” #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on support from President Trump pic.twitter.com/jranpsuz5W — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 26, 2025

“He definitely been a supporter for a minute, so I’m just thankful for him, from even taking time out his day to be able to speak out, his support,” said Sanders.

While some NFL players might shy away from showing appreciation for Trump, given his controversial nature and plummeting poll numbers, the Sanders family has long been happy to reach across the aisle, with Deion and Donald going back a long way.

If Sanders can continue leading Cleveland to victories and secure his spot as the starter heading into next season, who knows how many “I told you so’s” are ahead from Trump? Lord knows he doesn’t have more pressing matters to focus on.