Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Sincerest apologies to the French, but we’re not sending our best for the first-ever NFL game in France next season.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, the NFL has scheduled a game between the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints for Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Stade de France in Paris. Unfortunately for the Parisians, these teams posted a combined record of 11-23 last season.

The NFL could schedule up to nine international games next season. In addition to Paris, the league has already confirmed it will play in Australia for the first time, its third-consecutive game in Brazil, a return to Spain, England, Germany, and Mexico.

Eventually, the league intends to roll out a 16-game international slate in which all 32 teams play one game abroad each season. That change will likely be made in conjunction with the addition of an 18th regular season game. The hope is that the league can then sell the international slate as a separate media rights package.

The Browns-Saints game will almost certainly be broadcast by NFL Network in the United States. The network, which will operate under the ESPN umbrella beginning next season, handles most of the NFL International Series games.