Is Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski sabotaging Shedeur Sanders?

The suggestion admittedly sounds crazy. And yet, it’s become a pervasive narrative throughout the Colorado product’s rookie training camp in the NFL.

One day after Sanders’ underwhelming showing in the Browns’ preseason finale, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot asked Stefanski the question directly. And while he insisted that he ignores such noise, the 2-time NFL Coach of the Year denied that he has anything but his players’ best interests in mind.

“I’m committed to his development, just like all of our rookies,” Stefanski said of Sanders. “We’ll continue to focus on getting our guys better. That’s what we will stay committed to, and that’s what’s important to me.”

I asked #Browns Kevin Stefanski about the persistent narrative that he’s sabotaging Shedeur Sanders. He doesn’t listen to outside noise but he said this: pic.twitter.com/BxM3QG4Iky — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 24, 2025

That Stefanski was even willing to entertain such a question with an answer that lasted more than one sentence just speaks to how absurd this entire situation has become. It also comes on the heels of the outsized reaction to Sanders’ performance in Cleveland’s exhibition victory over the Los Angeles Rams, in which the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year completed three of his six pass attempts for 14 yards while taking five sacks.

Despite Sanders’ getting plenty of time in the pocket, many have been quick to blame the Browns for playing him alongside third and fourth-string offensive linemen and wide receivers. Sure, that might seem like standard protocol for a quarterback who is currently listed fourth on the team’s depth chart. But that didn’t stop T.J. Houshmandzadeh, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe from questioning Cleveland’s approach on an episode of their Nightcap podcast, furthering the “sabotage” narrative that has existed since the start of training camp.

🚨 NEW: Former #NFL Stars T. J. Houshmandzadeh, @ochocinco, and @ShannonSharpe CALL OUT Kevin Stefanski for rigging things to make #DillionGabriel look better while #ShedeurSanders played with players who are all going to be cut to ensure “no controversy” on the backup #Browns pic.twitter.com/OtMQEJou4g — The Ball Out (@theballoutmedia) August 24, 2025

While one could certainly question the Browns’ decision to pull Shedeur Sanders for the final drive of the game in favor of Tyler Huntler (who was waived just a day later), that could also be explained as Stefanski protecting the 23-year-old from himself after taking five sacks. But even if the decision was a curious one, there’s a big gap between that and sabotaging a player — especially when the only evidence is the Browns treating Sanders like a fifth-round rookie and fourth-string quarterback.