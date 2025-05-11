Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) watches quarterback Dillon Gabriel (5) during day two of NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio.

When the Cleveland Browns opted to bring in both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, the two were naturally going to be pitted against one another as they fight for a roster spot in the veteran-heavy Browns quarterback room. And as far as Gabriel sees it, having Sanders in the quarterback room will only raise his own level of play.

The Browns caught a lot of flak from media members and fans alike for selecting Gabriel in the third round of the draft when Sanders was still on the board. But then, the Browns ended Sanders’ historic slide down draft boards when they selected him with the No. 144 pick in the fifth round.

Now, the Browns find themselves in a situation where the quarterback who appears to be the fourth string on the roster, Shedeur Sanders, is perhaps the most popular player on their entire team, who continues to be the talk of the NFL offseason.

During the second day of rookie minicamp on Saturday, Gabriel was asked about Sanders’ presence and whether there was any indication of him perhaps being a distraction on the rest of the team. And right away, Sanders made it incredibly clear that he believes Sanders is someone who is raising the level of play in the quarterback room.

“The more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team,” said Gabriel. “We’re in a room with not just us, but Kenny (Pickett), Joe (Flacco), and Deshaun (Watson). For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that everybody wants to be a part of. How do you create an environment every single day where everyone can be at their best? That’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it’s healthy for us, where everyone does their thing and everyone wins.”

It’s an incredibly mature answer from Gabriel, who is likely fighting with Sanders on paper for the final spot on the Browns’ depth chart at the quarterback position. But unfortunately, his comments likely won’t stop the questions from coming his way throughout the Browns’ offseason process.

Already, media members have begun to form conclusions about how the battle between Sanders and Gabriel will go after it was Gabriel who took the first snaps as the No. 1 quarterback on their opening day of rookie minicamp.

Regardless of how the Browns’ depth chart plays out, it sure sounds like you won’t be hearing anything negative about Sanders coming from Gabriel, which has to at least be comforting for Sanders as he tries his best to get back in the favor of NFL front offices.