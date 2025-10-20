The Denver Broncos completed a stunning comeback to beat the New York Giants. Photo Credit: CBS Photo Credit: CBS
By Matt Clapp on

The Denver Broncos scored zero points through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game vs the New York Giants. And they won, 33-32.

Denver overcame a 19-0 deficit to enter the fourth quarter and a 26-8 deficit with under six minutes remaining to stun New York on a walk-off field goal from Wil Lutz.

Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed two extra-point attempts, including an attempt with 37 seconds remaining after New York took a 32-30 lead on a rushing touchdown from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Kevin Harlan on the Giants-Broncos play-by-play call for CBS: “OH NO! HE MISSED THAT ONE AGAIN!”

After Lutz nailed the game-winning kick, Harlan noted that “NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes of a game.”

It was an insane comeback by the Broncos, and a dreadful meltdown for the Giants.

Here’s a look at how the sports media world has reacted to the ridiculous Giants-Broncos game:

Sean Payton and the Broncos improve to an AFC West-best 5-2 with the win, while Brian Daboll and the Giants fall to 2-5 with the loss.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp