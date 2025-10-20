Photo Credit: CBS

The Denver Broncos scored zero points through the first three quarters of Sunday’s game vs the New York Giants. And they won, 33-32.

Denver overcame a 19-0 deficit to enter the fourth quarter and a 26-8 deficit with under six minutes remaining to stun New York on a walk-off field goal from Wil Lutz.

The Broncos win one of the craziest games of the year! Heartbreak for the Giants. Kevin Harlan with the call for CBS. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/RaQl9sK04Z — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2025

Giants kicker Jude McAtamney missed two extra-point attempts, including an attempt with 37 seconds remaining after New York took a 32-30 lead on a rushing touchdown from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Kevin Harlan on the Giants-Broncos play-by-play call for CBS: “OH NO! HE MISSED THAT ONE AGAIN!”

MISSED EXTRA POINT 2-PT GAME CBS | @paramountplus pic.twitter.com/A9F153tmeO — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 19, 2025

After Lutz nailed the game-winning kick, Harlan noted that “NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes of a game.”

Kevin Harlan: “NFL teams had won 1,602 consecutive games when leading by 18 points in the final six minutes of a game.” 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/u40RqCcQhn pic.twitter.com/OWjibuMSgj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 19, 2025

The @Broncos trailed 19-0 and scored 33 points in the 4th quarter in their comeback win 🔥 That is the most points in the 4th quarter by any team that was shut out in the first 3 quarters in NFL history 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZquhIIIC4F — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) October 19, 2025

It was an insane comeback by the Broncos, and a dreadful meltdown for the Giants.

Here’s a look at how the sports media world has reacted to the ridiculous Giants-Broncos game:

Via CBS Sports research: DEN’s 33-32 win over NYG is the second-largest 4Q comeback in at least 25 years. The only other time a team trailed by 18+ w/ less than 6 mins remain was the Colts over the Bucs on MNF (-21) in ’03. Teams were 0-1,601 in those scenarios entering Week 7 🤯 — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) October 19, 2025

One of the funniest win probability graphs of all time. It’s the flat line at 99% Giants that makes it art pic.twitter.com/fZFOaPrVKT — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 19, 2025

I am utterly amazed and how the @Giants find ways to lose games. Blow a 19-0 lead. Defense surrenders 33 points in THE 4TH QT. And their kicker — his only job — misses two xtra points. @Giants lose to @Broncos 33-32.#Disgraceful! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 19, 2025

This Denver vs NY game has been insane. I mean, gut wrenching feeling. Giants Kicker is gonna have to fly home on Southwest… — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 19, 2025

It’s hard to count all the ways the #Giants gave that game away. There are so many reasons to be excited if you are a fan, but that is one of the most excruciating losses you will ever see. — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 19, 2025

We have Brandon Aubrey. The Giants have whatever-his-name-is, who just missed 2 extra points and cost the Giants a game they should’ve won. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 19, 2025

Sean Payton and the Broncos improve to an AFC West-best 5-2 with the win, while Brian Daboll and the Giants fall to 2-5 with the loss.