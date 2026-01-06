Liam McGuire-Comeback Media

Tom Brady can own a stake in the Raiders while calling games for Fox. Troy Aikman can explore front-office roles with the Dolphins while remaining ESPN’s lead analyst. And now Matt Ryan apparently thinks he can run the Atlanta Falcons’ entire football operation while keeping his CBS studio gig.

Welcome to the new normal in NFL broadcasting, where the line between analyst and executive has been blurred so badly that nobody seems to know where one role ends and another begins.

CBS will reportedly need to decide soon whether to allow Ryan to serve as the Falcons’ president of football operations while continuing his role on The NFL Today. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Ryan wants to do both jobs simultaneously. Whether the network actually allows that arrangement remains to be seen.

But the fact that it’s even a question shows how far broadcasting standards have fallen in just a few years. What used to be an obvious conflict of interest is now something networks apparently need to think about.

Brady opened this door when Fox let him buy into the Raiders while keeping his $375 million broadcasting deal. Now Ryan is trying to walk through it. And if CBS says yes, every other network will face pressure to be equally flexible the next time one of their high-profile analysts wants to run an NFL team on the side.

This isn’t just about two quarterbacks juggling multiple jobs. This is about whether NFL broadcasting has any credibility left at all.

The Brady precedent changed everything

When Fox hired Brady to a 10-year, $375 million contract in 2022, the deal was already raising eyebrows. Nobody gets that kind of money without proving themselves in the booth first. But Fox was betting on star power, betting that Brady’s name alone would justify the astronomical price tag regardless of whether he could actually call a football game.

Then came the Raiders ownership piece. Brady spent months working through NFL approval to purchase roughly 10% of the franchise. The league granted that approval in October 2024, and suddenly Fox had a broadcaster who couldn’t attend production meetings with other teams, couldn’t access team facilities during the week, and faced restrictions on what he could say about officiating.

The NFL clarified that Brady can’t be “egregiously critical” of referees or question their integrity. And as a part-owner, he has a financial stake in the Raiders’ success while simultaneously analyzing them and their competitors on national television.

On Monday, the Raiders fired head coach Pete Carroll after just one season and a 3-14 record. Brady, as minority owner, will now work alongside general manager John Spytek to find Carroll’s replacement. That means Brady had input on the decision to fire Carroll and will help select the next coach. Then he’ll call games on Fox, analyzing the very team whose coaching staff he helped assemble.

Fox knew all of this going in. They signed off on it. They decided Brady’s star power outweighed the conflicts of interest that came with employing someone who literally has a financial stake in the outcome of NFL games.

And now, 18 months into this arrangement, nobody’s really talking about it anymore. The restrictions exist, but they’ve been normalized. Fox works around them. Brady works around them. The NFL works around them. What seemed like an unprecedented disaster in 2024 is now just part of how business gets done.

That’s the problem. Not that it happened once, but that it established a framework for this kind of thing to keep happening.

Matt Ryan’s situation is actually worse

If Ryan takes the Falcons job and keeps his CBS gig, he’d be dealing with conflicts that make Brady’s look quaint by comparison.

Start with the practical issues. Ryan would be running the football operations of an NFL franchise. That’s not a part-time position. It’s not something you do on weekends between studio shows. It’s a 60-hour-a-week job that requires being present for practices, games, meetings, interviews, and basically every roster-related decision the organization makes.

How exactly does that work when CBS needs him for The NFL Today every Sunday morning? Does he skip Falcons games to be in New York for the studio show? Does CBS let him phone in appearances from Atlanta? Does he just stop showing up for weeks at a time during the season when the Falcons need him?

None of those options makes sense. And if Ryan thinks he can do both jobs at full capacity, he’s either lying to CBS, lying to the Falcons, or lying to himself.

Then there’s the journalism problem. Ryan would have complete access to Atlanta’s strategic planning. He’d know which free agents they’re targeting, which players they’re trying to trade, which coaches they’re considering firing. He’d be intimately involved in every major decision the franchise makes.

And CBS would expect him to go on television every week and provide objective analysis about the Falcons, their division rivals, and the rest of the NFL.

That’s absurd. How can anyone take Ryan seriously when he’s discussing Atlanta’s playoff chances while simultaneously making personnel decisions that directly affect those playoff chances? How can he offer honest criticism of the Falcons when he’s literally the person responsible for fixing the problems he’d be criticizing?

More importantly, why would anyone around the league trust Ryan with information once he takes the Falcons job? Rival executives aren’t going to tell him about their draft plans when he’s directly competing against them. Agents aren’t going to share injury updates or contract negotiations when Ryan might use that intel to benefit Atlanta. Players won’t speak candidly with him, knowing he could turn around and use their comments to Atlanta’s advantage.

Ryan’s entire value as a broadcaster stems from his relationships within the NFL and his ability to provide informed analysis based on them. The second he becomes an NFL executive, those relationships become transactional. Nobody trusts an executive pretending to be a journalist.

Troy Aikman is doing it right now

Troy Aikman, ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst, was just hired by the Miami Dolphins as a consultant to help with their general manager search.

The Dolphins announced Aikman’s role on Jan. 1, just days ago. He’s advising owner Stephen Ross throughout the GM search process while actively calling games for ESPN. The network said Aikman’s consulting work “won’t affect his job” as its lead NFL analyst.

That’s the same logic CBS might use if it allowed Ryan to take the Falcons job. And it’s complete nonsense.

Aikman is being paid to help the Dolphins hire a general manager. That GM will make personnel decisions that directly impact whether Miami wins or loses games. And Aikman will then call some of those games on Monday Night Football while offering supposedly objective analysis about a team whose front office he helped construct.

How is that different from what Ryan wants to do? The only distinction is that Aikman’s role is temporary and consultative rather than permanent and operational. But the fundamental conflict remains. He’s being compensated by an NFL team to provide strategic advice while simultaneously being paid by ESPN to analyze that same team objectively.

ESPN apparently doesn’t see a problem with this arrangement. Neither do the Dolphins. And based on the lack of serious pushback, neither does anyone else in the industry.

That’s exactly why Ryan thinks he can pull off the same thing with CBS and Atlanta. Brady proved broadcasters can own teams. Aikman proved they can consult for teams. Why can’t Ryan run a team while doing studio work?

The answer should be that all three arrangements are inappropriate. But once networks started allowing one, they lost the ability to say no to the others.

Why networks keep allowing this

The simplest explanation is money. Networks are paying former quarterbacks obscene amounts of money because they believe star power drives ratings. Tony Romo revolutionized the analyst position by breaking down plays before they happened and actually making the broadcast more informative. CBS rewarded him with a massive contract extension. Fox responded by handing Brady the biggest broadcasting deal in history before he’d called a single game.

The problem is that these contracts are so large that networks feel obligated to be flexible. Brady wants to own part of a team while broadcasting? Fine, Fox already guaranteed him $375 million. Matt Ryan wants to run an NFL franchise while doing studio work? CBS might feel pressured to accommodate him rather than lose someone they’re paying millions to employ.

That’s terrible business logic, but it’s where we’ve ended up. Networks created this problem by overpaying for star power without considering what would happen when those stars got bored and wanted to do something else while still collecting their broadcasting paychecks.

There’s also an argument that networks don’t actually care about conflicts of interest as long as the conflicts don’t create obvious problems. Fox can live with Brady owning part of the Raiders as long as he’s not calling Raiders games and the Raiders stay mediocre enough that nobody cares. CBS might be fine with Ryan running the Falcons as long as he’s not directly commenting on Atlanta’s front office decisions on air.

That’s a cynical view, but it’s hard to see how else this keeps happening. Networks aren’t stupid. They understand the optics. They understand the journalism concerns. They just don’t seem to think those concerns outweigh the value of keeping high-profile former players on their broadcasts.

What this means for the future

If Ryan actually pulls this off — if CBS lets him serve as Falcons president while keeping his studio job — then we’re officially in uncharted territory.

The Brady precedent was bad enough. At least minority ownership is somewhat passive by definition. But the president of football operations is an active, hands-on role that requires daily involvement in running a franchise. There’s no way to do that job and maintain even the appearance of broadcasting objectivity.

And once CBS allows it, every other network will feel pressure to be equally flexible. ESPN has multiple former players in high-profile positions. What happens when one of them wants to take a front office job while staying on the air? Does ESPN say no after CBS said yes? Or do they cave and let it happen too?

Fox already has Brady in this weird hybrid role. NBC has been building up its NFL studio coverage with former players. What’s stopping any of them from pursuing team jobs while keeping their broadcasting gigs?

The answer should be basic journalistic standards. Broadcasters shouldn’t have financial or operational ties to the teams they cover. That’s not complicated. It’s not asking for perfection. It’s just asking for basic separation between the people analyzing games and the people running teams.

But networks have already shown they’re willing to compromise those standards if it means keeping big names on their broadcasts. Brady opened the door. Aikman tested it. Now Ryan might walk straight through it.

And once that door is fully open, good luck closing it again.

The real cost nobody’s discussing

Here’s what gets lost in all of this: these arrangements don’t just create obvious conflicts. They fundamentally change what broadcasting is supposed to be.

When Brady bought into the Raiders, he didn’t just become a compromised analyst. He signaled to every other team that he’s no longer an independent voice. He has skin in the game now. His analysis carries an asterisk.

If Ryan takes the Falcons job, he’s not just creating a conflict for himself. He’s telling every source he’s ever cultivated that their relationship has changed. He’s telling viewers that his analysis might be colored by his front office responsibilities. He’s telling other broadcasters that maybe they should start hedging their objectivity, too, because why not?

The entire value of sports broadcasting depends on trust. Viewers need to believe that the people calling games and analyzing teams are giving honest assessments based on what they’re seeing, not based on their financial interests or front office ambitions.

Every time a network allows one of these hybrid arrangements, that trust erodes a little more. And eventually, we’ll reach a point where nobody believes anything they hear on NFL broadcasts because everyone will assume the analysts have ulterior motives.

That’s not hyperbole. That’s where this ends if networks don’t start drawing clearer lines.

Brady’s arrangement was a mistake that Fox chose to make because they valued star power over credibility. If CBS makes the same mistake with Ryan, it won’t be an accident. It’ll be a choice to prioritize keeping a big name on the payroll over maintaining basic journalistic standards.

And once that choice becomes normal, once every network decides that conflicts of interest are just the cost of doing business with superstar athletes, there’s no going back.

We’re not there yet. CBS still has time to say no to Ryan. Other networks still have time to establish policies that prevent this from happening again. The NFL could step in and create rules that don’t allow active broadcasters to hold front office positions.

But every indication suggests that nobody involved actually wants to solve this problem. They just want to keep collecting paychecks and hope the conflicts never become bad enough that viewers stop trusting what they’re hearing.

That’s not a plan. That’s just waiting for the inevitable disaster and hoping it doesn’t happen on your watch.

