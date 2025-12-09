© Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images, © Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images, © Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Richard Sherman has been retired for a while now, but he still knows how to get under the skin of wide receivers.

After the Dallas Cowboys’ 44-30 loss to the Detroit Lions last Thursday, Prime Video’s Sherman said Pickens looked “uninterested” and “disengaged” during the game, in which he caught five passes for 37 yards and zero touchdowns.

After the game, Pickens said, “For myself, personally, you can’t just disappear,” noting that Sherman should have understood the kind of coverage the Lions were using, especially after CeeDee Lamb left the game with a concussion, making him the focus of their efforts.

On Friday, Pickens took to social media with a more pointed pushback, launching a personal attack on Sherman while defending himself. “It’s funny cause I thought former players would know that such as p**** a** Richard Sherman, WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM,” he wrote.

Pickens later deleted the post, but it went viral anyway and eventually came to the attention of Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

Monday, Schottenheimer told reporters that he and Pickens had a productive conversation about the situation and were ready to move forward.

“In his words, he said, ‘Hey Schotty, I didn’t play my best game,'” Schottenheimer said of Pickens. “I think that, unfortunately, none of us played our best game, so that’s reality. But again, I don’t worry about George and his love for football and playing this game. Again, you know for five or six weeks, he was the talk of the sporting world: ‘Look at George Pickens.’ We didn’t coach or play well enough to win that game in Detroit. They beat us. It is what it is.”

The first-year Cowboys coach didn’t offer any details on what they discussed, but shared his appreciation for the talented wideout.

“I talk to George about a lot of things. I’ll keep that between George and I,” Schottenheimer said. “I love watching the guy play football. I’ll just kind of leave it at that. I think the guy has more fun playing football than most people. I think when we do that, I think that’s usually a recipe when you’re as talented as he is that’s why he can impact games the way he does.”