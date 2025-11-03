Credit: Washington Commanders Postgame Live.

Jayden Daniels dislocated his left elbow in the fourth quarter of Sunday night’s 38-14 loss to Seattle. Hours later, Brian Mitchell was putting D.C. radio personalities on notice.

The former Washington Commanders running back and current 106.7 The Fan host didn’t name names during his Monday postgame show, but he made it clear he believes certain local media figures wanted Drake Maye over Jayden Daniels before the 2024 draft and are now using Daniels’ injuries to prove they were right all along.

Daniels’ injury occurred with 7:39 remaining in Sunday’s game with Washington trailing 38-7. He scrambled before being sacked by Seahawks linebacker Drake Thomas. ESPN reported on Monday that Daniels faces an indefinite absence with his season potentially in jeopardy.

“I got a lot of people in my sights, going forward on the radio this week,” Mitchell said. “And y’all know who you are. I’m coming at you — I’m going to expose a lot of people because they try to act as if they care about the team. They’re not fans of the team, by a stretch, already. There are a bunch of guys who did not like us having drafted Jayden; they wanted us to draft somebody else.”

Mitchell continued: “There are a lot of people who try to play that game as if, ‘You know, the person, oh, he’s this…’ No, no, no, you don’t seem to like him. You like the other person. And I think it’s very much like somebody else. And I’m not going to say that lady’s name yet, but people probably know. I don’t like her because she was always doing stuff a certain way, and I’m starting to notice a lot of our radio personalities are the same way.”

Brian Mitchell goes nuclear against Washington DC “radio personalities”. https://t.co/SKffexMzqA pic.twitter.com/AzmgqzY6Ma — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) November 3, 2025

Mitchell didn’t name anyone specifically. But multiple people on social media interpreted his comments as directed at Grant Paulsen, his colleague at 106.7 The Fan, who hosts the afternoon drive with Danny Rouhier. Before the 2024 draft, Paulsen publicly advocated for Washington to select Maye over Daniels, citing concerns about Daniels’ size and injury history.

In a March 2024 video that circulated on social media, Paulsen acknowledged he was “an advocate for Drake Maye” while laying out analytical concerns about Daniels.

@granthpaulsen admits that he’s an advocate for Drake Maye. However, I do believe he provides a fair argument here regarding Jayden Daniels’ concerns. If the #Commanders are truly analytical-driven as they portray, I’m curious if the information below will be red flags for… pic.twitter.com/Te0xf8cbGR — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) March 2, 2024

Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year last season and led Washington to a 12-5 record and the NFC Championship Game. Daniels has dealt with multiple injuries in his second season. He missed two games with a sprained left knee after Week 2 and sat out Week 8 with a hamstring strain. He also dealt with a rib injury during his rookie year.

Maye, meanwhile, leads the NFL with a 74.1 percent completion rate and has posted a 17:4 touchdown-to-interception ratio while leading New England to a 7-2 start.

Mitchell promised more throughout the week but didn’t specify who he would target or how.