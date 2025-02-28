Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Just a few years removed from a cushy ESPN analyst gig, Brian Griese has decided to step away from coaching.

The former NFL quarterback-turned-ESPN personality spent the past few seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, joining the team as quarterbacks coach in 2022. However, Griese officially stepped down earlier this week, abruptly ending his coaching stint.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Griese considered leaving after just one season but ultimately returned, citing family considerations. During his first year with the 49ers, his wife and two children remained in Denver. But after championing Brock Purdy as an NFL Draft prospect and later as his quarterbacks coach, Griese decided to remain in the Bay Area.

Until now.

Griese’s coaching journey — albeit short-lived — was unconventional. Despite lacking formal coaching experience, he made the leap from the broadcast booth to the sideline — like many before and after him. From 2020-22, Griese served as an analyst for Monday Night Football, alongside Steve Levy and Louis Riddick.

Griese announced his exit from the Monday Night Football booth just 12 days before Joe Buck and Troy Aikman signed with ESPN, leaving Fox behind for the network’s top NFL team. Whether Griese saw the writing on the wall or seized the 49ers opportunity, the timing feels more than a coincidence.

But it’s not a coincidence, though, why he declined to be interviewed for the New York Jets head coaching vacancy — a gig that eventually went to Aaron Glenn. While it’s unlikely Griese was ever seriously considered, the Jets were casting a wide net in their search for Robert Saleh’s replacement. But rather than spurning a chance at climbing the coaching ladder, it seems Griese made a calculated decision.

This just wasn’t the path for him anymore.

Griese’s previous path saw some bumps along the way, but overall, he was well-received as a broadcaster. Whether a return to broadcasting is in the cards following his three years in coaching could depend on whether he can stay close to his family.

That said, he shouldn’t lack suitors. After spending three years coaching a team led by Brock Purdy at quarterback and making a Super Bowl appearance, Griese’s stock in the industry has only risen.

And that could make him a hot commodity, especially in a sports media landscape where former quarterback voices are so highly valued.