New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has had his fair share of viral press conference moments over the past two years, but his latest one featured a reporter getting in a pretty good dig at his expense.

When The Athletic’s Dan Duggan started asking Daboll a question about his team, a smirk spread across his face before he cut him off, saying “Sorry, I’m looking at your hair.”

The reporter didn’t miss a beat, responding by saying “Jealous?” The rest of the room erupted in laughter and even Daboll had to admit “I am…that’s been about thirty years.”

“You should flip your phone around and take a look at it,” he added.

Duggan took to social media afterward to explain what it was about his luscious locks that had Daboll so enthralled. Turns out, he had some help from Mother Nature.

It’s also a good thing Daboll can laugh because he’s been through a particularly rough 2023-2024 NFL season. The Giants head into the final game of the year with a 5-11 record and have some serious questions that need answering at the quarterback position. The 2022 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year has his work cut out for him if he wants to get the Giants back on track next season. 

